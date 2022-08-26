Suitcase children dead in Auckland New Zealand storage unit identified as cops hunt mother in Korea

The two children whose bodies were found rotting in suitcases left in a storage facility in New Zealand have finally been identified by detectives.

The horrifying discovery was made earlier this month after the suitcases were bought at an auction of abandoned items from the Auckland lock-up.

The children were aged between five and 10 and had been dead for four years, New Zealand police said.

Detectives believe they now know the identities of the children, but they cannot be named publicly due to a legal repression order.

Police now believe they have also identified a female relative believed to be the children’s mother, who is now missing in South Korea.

The children cannot be named due to a suppression order

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said the coroner issued the preliminary non-publication order at the request of their family, the NZ Herald reported.

“This order suppresses the names of the children and their relatives and any evidence that could lead to the identification of the two victims,” ​​he said.

“The police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the children’s deaths.”

It comes after Seoul police said a woman suspected of being the mother of the two children may be in South Korea.

The woman, a Korean-born New Zealander, arrived in South Korea in 2018 and there has been no departure record since then, a police officer told Reuters.

Her whereabouts and whether she had other relatives with her when she arrived in the country were not immediately known.

“New Zealand police had asked for confirmation as to whether the person possibly linked to a crime case was in South Korea,” the police officer said, adding that given her previous address and age, she could be the children’s mother .

New Zealand police launched a murder investigation in Auckland this month after the children’s remains were found by a family who went through the contents of a storage cupboard they had bought undetected.

The family that found the bodies was not involved with the dead.

On August 18, Detective Inspector Vaaelua said the children may have been in the suitcases for between three and four years. Both suitcases were of similar size.

Detective Inspector Vaaelua said police had reasons to believe the children have relatives in New Zealand that have not yet been identified.

“The investigative team is working very hard to hold accountable the person or persons responsible for the deaths of these children,” Detective Inspector Vaaelua said.

“We made inquiries with foreign agencies. I can say no more.’

Detective Inspector Vaaelua said CCTV would be analyzed but admitted the police faced a huge challenge after the long time the bodies had been stored.

“The nature of this discovery complicates the investigation, especially given the time elapsed between the time of death and the time of discovery,” he said.

The family bought the contents of the storage room, which reportedly contained “prams, toys and a walker” on Aug. 11, after bidding online.

In practice, buyers should not thoroughly rummage through the contents before the auction and should blindly bid on the unit.

They are usually storage sheds with unpaid rent. The auctions have even turned into a popular American reality TV show, Storage Wars.

If they win the auction, they get a good look through the unit.

A director of storage company Safe Store Ltd, who declined to be identified, said the company was cooperating with police in their investigation.

“We will not say anything because the police investigation is ongoing and we are cooperating with the police,” the director said.