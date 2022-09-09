Suit accuses Portland of violating ADA by allowing homeless camps to block sidewalks

Portland, Oregon residents with physical disabilities have filed a lawsuit accusing the city of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by not removing homeless camps from city sidewalks.

The federal class-action lawsuit filed Tuesday says Portland failed to keep sidewalks accessible to people with mobility issues by allowing encampments to grow uncontrollably.

The 55-page lawsuit criticizes city officials for leaving sidewalks “inaccessible, dangerous and unsanitary” because they were “blocked by tented camps and associated debris.”

“The city has failed and is still failing to keep its sidewalks clear of debris and tent camps, which is necessary to make its sidewalks easily accessible for people with reduced mobility,” the lawsuit states.

The lead prosecutor in the lawsuit, 54-year-old Tiana Tozer, is a former humanitarian aid worker and two-time Paralympic medalist.

At the age of 20, Tozer was hit by a drunk driver and has a permanent disability that makes it difficult for her to walk.

She won bronze and silver at the 1992 Barcelona Paralympic Games and the 1996 Paralympic Games in Atlanta.

Tozer was also an intern at Congress in the early 1990s and helped push for the passage of the American with Disabilities Act — which requires public facilities to be accessible, and it’s the same law under which the new lawsuit was filed.

The lawsuit alleges that Tozer “often has to change her routes to maneuver around tent camps in the Lloyd District and downtown Portland.”

It adds: ‘Ms. Tozer has sometimes had to maneuver on the street because the sidewalks are completely blocked by tent camps.’

The other nine named plaintiffs of the lawsuit also have various disabilities, such as conditions that require them to use a wheelchair or electric scooter, or visual impairment that requires the use of a cane.

“The city’s inability to contain and reasonably control the proliferation of tent camps has had a particularly damaging impact on people with reduced mobility,” the lawsuit alleges.

A spokesman for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com Thursday night.

Tents are set up along a residential street in Portland, with stuff scattered and piles of trash in the roadway

Tents crowd the sidewalk littered with garbage from homeless communities setting up camp in areas scattered from downtown Portland, now through the suburbs

The lawsuit includes photos of Portland sidewalks completely obstructed by tents and trash, noting that while some have been cleared, others are quickly appearing in place.

Portland has experienced an explosion in its unsheltered population in recent years, starting with the downturn during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January, a survey found that 5,228 people in Multnomah County were homeless, including 3,057 who were sleeping on the streets.

Wheeler has faced increasing criticism over the issue and has sought to address areas where street camping is allowed.

Under an emergency order, Wheeler banned encampments near dangerous roads or the city-sanctioned small home villages established to solve the problem.

Last month, the order was extended to ban sidewalk tents on major walking routes to the city’s schools.

But many Portland residents say they’ve seen little change and bounce back quickly after each cleanup.

A photo in the suit shows encampments blocking sidewalks next to the Pacific Northwest College of Arts on SW Broadway and Hoyt Street

Portland has experienced an explosion of its unsheltered population in recent years. Above you can see tents along SW Clay Street in December 2020

Late last month, Portland residents Bruce and Rebecca “Becky” Philip told DailyMail.com that they are “done with Portland” due to the increasing number of homeless camps trickling into the suburbs from downtown.

“I’ve been here for 65 years, but I’m done with it,” said Bruce Philip. “I’m done with Portland.”

“What is there to say, they move in, take over the neighborhood, do their drugs, play their loud music and make a mess of it,” he said, adding that the homeless crisis has destroyed not only a few neighborhoods, but a whole lot of them. Portland .

The couple also pointed out that the homeless camp cleanups have not solved the problem and have not changed their mind about moving.

“The city comes in and cleans it up and two weeks later they come back,” said Bruce Philip. “It’s a vicious circle and I’m done.”

Local real estate agent George Patterson told DailyMail.com that the homeless camps invading residents’ front yards are a topic that crops up “every day” with his clients, with deals falling on homes for sale in the area.

In one case, an early bid for a three-bedroom house asking for nearly $700,000 near a sanctioned homeless camp called Multnomah Village.

“We had an early offer on a house, but it fell through and there was some concern about the location of the Multnomah village,” Patterson said.

‘I can say [homeless encampments] certainly affect the value of real estate.’