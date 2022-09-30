Suicide rates rose in 2021 during second year of pandemic reversing years of decline

An American took their own life every 10 minutes last year as suicide rates in the US rose, data reveals.

Statistics showed that 47,644 Americans died by suicide in 2021, a four percent increase from the previous 12 months and the second-highest number in the last decade.

The figures follow a two-year drop.

The group most likely to take their own lives were men over the age of 75, while young men ages 18 to 24 saw the steepest increase, up eight percent in one year.

Experts today described the surge as “disappointing” but nothing like the “huge escalation” predicted when the Covid pandemic hit.

They blamed a combination of higher rates of gun ownership and job losses due to Covid, among other factors.

Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Currently, the White House is bolstering the nation’s mental health services with $1 billion over five years.

The data is provisional, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it probably already included almost all suicides from last year.

The graph above shows the suicide rate per 100,000 people by age group for men and women during the year 2020 (green) and 2021 (blue). Reveals a rebound in rates among men aged 15 to 24, while for women it remains stable

There are no figures for suicides by state last year. But the map above shows 2020 rates, revealing that Wyoming and Montana had the highest suicide rates.

The data was published today in a report from the National Center for Health Statistics.

It was compiled after statisticians reviewed 2021 death certificates for all those who mentioned suicide.

The analysis looked at certificates submitted up to May this year, suggesting that it probably included virtually all deaths, as they take about six months to register. But the CDC said some of the drug poisonings may be missing because they take longer to report.

All U.S. Adults Under 65 Should Get Anxiety Screening, Leading Panel Says All American adults under the age of 65 should be screened for anxiety, a leading panel of American doctors said earlier this month. The US Preventive Service Task Force released draft guidance making the recommendation, saying the evidence of benefits “outweighed” any risks. The group had been exploring guidance on anxiety screening since before Covid. Anxiety disorders are among the most common mental health complaints, affecting about 40 percent of US men and women, the task force said. The Anxiety and Depression Association of America estimates that nearly 20 percent of Americans suffer from an active anxiety disorder, and women and people under 45 are at higher risk. About a third of adolescents are also thought to have the condition.

The report found that the suicide rate was 14 per 100,000 people last year, also up four percent from 13.5 a year earlier.

It was higher every month except January and February, when the country was still in the grip of the covid pandemic, and July.

Men were more likely to die by suicide than women in 2021, but the rates increased for both sexes.

No figures were provided on which states had the highest rates of suicide or the method of suicide. (MAYBE DELETE?)

But last year they were highest in Wyoming (30 per 100,000 people) and Montana (26.1 per 100,000). At the other end of the scale, the lowest were in New Jersey (7.1), New York (8), and Massachusetts (8.4).

The CDC did not suggest why suicides increased last year, but experts said it is likely due to a combination of several factors.

Commenting on the figures, Dr. Christine Moutier, medical director of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, told the Washington Post: ‘A four percent increase is certainly disappointing.

“However, what had been predicted at the beginning of the pandemic was that there would be a major escalation.”

Experts did not blame a single factor for the spike, but cautioned that it was likely due to a multitude of causes.

One suggested that it may be due to an increase in gun ownership, but polling did not substantiate this, suggesting it remains at around 42 per cent.

Others pointed to the rise in mental health problems, the loss of jobs and loved ones due to the pandemic, and the influence of social media in explaining the rise.

Jane Pearson, a suicide adviser at the National Institute of Mental Health, said: “You can have people exposed to the same stressors, and for the most part, most people don’t kill themselves.”

“People with mental disorders are at higher risk, but we also know that if people can control their mental disorders, they are at lower risk.”

The graph above shows the total number of suicides per month for the year 2020 (green) and 2021 (blue). It shows that the number of suicides last year was only lower than the previous one in January and February and July.

The above shows the number of suicides in the last two years as a rate, and for the years 2020 (green) and 2021 (blue)

Experts predicted at the start of the pandemic that it could lead to a spike in suicide rates after many were told to stay home.

But instead, the opposite initially happened with suicide rates falling during the first year to their lowest level in four years.

It was suggested that this may be because people are spending more time with their families and have more social support from others who are also staying at home.

The White House aims to expand mental health provisions, particularly for young people, revealing another $1 billion in proposed funding over the next five years.

However, many proposals are still making their way through Congress.