Suicide more likely in dementia patients diagnosed before age 65
Dementia patients diagnosed before they turned 65 are up to SEVEN TIMES more likely to commit suicide, study shows
- There is also a higher risk in people diagnosed in the past three months
- The study, which involved nearly 600,000 people, was published in an American journal
- About 850,000 people in the UK and 7 million in the US are living with dementia
People with dementia at a young age are up to seven times more likely to commit suicide, research shows.
About one in 50 people said they have the disease and are going to commit suicide, according to the analysis of nearly 600,000 medical records.
The risk was particularly high for those under 65 in the months following diagnosis, scientists found.
They blamed psychological stress on patients who learned they have an incurable illness, in addition to common neuropsychiatric side effects such as depression and sleep disturbances.
The study, involving nearly 600,000 people, found an increased risk of suicide associated with dementia in patients diagnosed before they turned 65 (stock)
Memory clinics need to do more to help patients cope with the consequences or risk more unnecessary deaths, they warned.
An estimated 850,000 people are living with dementia in the UK, of whom 42,000 are under the age of 65. Only two-thirds have been officially diagnosed.
About 7 million Americans have dementia, statistics suggest. Five percent of these are diagnosed before they turn 65.
Researchers from Queen Mary University of London and Nottingham University wanted to find out whether there was a link between dementia – a leading cause of death – and suicide risk.
They examined the medical records of 594,000 patients in England between 2001 and 2019 and found that approximately 4,940 had been diagnosed with dementia.
Patients were nearly three times more likely to commit suicide than those without dementia in the three months following their diagnosis, if they were under age 65, or if they had a psychiatric illness.
People under the age of 65 were seven times more likely to commit suicide in the three months after learning they had the disease than those without dementia, suggesting that onset dementia is particularly devastating for patients.
The risk remained more than twice as high over the next 12 months, according to the findings published in JAMA Neurology.
Early recognition and timely accurate diagnosis, combined with specialized support, are essential to reduce the distress caused by a young diagnosis, they conclude.
dr. Danah Alothman, of the University of Nottingham, who led the study, said: ‘These findings suggest that memory clinics should focus in particular on assessing suicide risk for patients with dementia at a young age, patients in the first few months after diagnosis. of dementia and patients who are already known to have psychiatric problems.’
dr. Charles Marshall, an honorary consultant neurologist at the Wolfson Institute of Population Health in Queen Mary London, said: ‘Improving access to a diagnosis of dementia is a key healthcare priority.
“However, a diagnosis of dementia can be devastating, and our work shows that we also need to ensure that services have the resources to provide appropriate support once a diagnosis has been made.”
WHAT IS DEMENTIA? THE KILLER DISEASE THAT DEPRIVES SUFFERING OF THEIR MEMORIES
Dementia is an umbrella term used to describe a range of neurological disorders
A GLOBAL CARE
Dementia is an umbrella term used to describe a range of progressive neurological disorders (affecting the brain) that affect memory, thinking, and behavior.
There are many different forms of dementia, with Alzheimer’s disease being the most common.
Some people may have a combination of dementias.
Regardless of which type is diagnosed, each person will experience their dementia in their own unique way.
Dementia is a global problem, but it is most often seen in wealthier countries, where people are likely to live very old.
HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE INVOLVED?
The Alzheimer’s Society reports that there are more than 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK today. This is expected to rise to 1.6 million by 2040.
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting between 50 and 75 percent of diagnosed individuals.
There are an estimated 5.5 million Alzheimer’s patients in the US. A similar percentage increase is expected in the coming years.
As a person gets older, so does the risk of developing dementia.
Diagnoses are improving, but it is believed that many people with dementia still remain undiagnosed.
IS THERE A CURE?
Currently, there is no cure for dementia.
But new drugs can slow progression, and the sooner it’s noticed, the more effective treatments are.
Source: Alzheimer’s Society