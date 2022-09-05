Suicide bomber detonates explosives near Russian embassy entrance in Kabul

<!–

The Russian embassy in Kabul was attacked by a suicide bomber today, police said.

The bomber approached the gates of the embassy in Afghanistan’s capital but was shot dead by armed Taliban guards. Despite the bomber being shot down, some news outlets reported that explosives had been detonated.

It was not immediately clear how many victims there were in the attack.

“Before the suicide attack hit the target, he was recognized and shot by guards from the Russian Embassy (Taliban). There is no information about casualties yet,” Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the precinct where the attack took place, told Reuters.

Russia is one of the few countries to retain an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago.

Although Moscow does not officially recognize the Taliban government, they are in talks with officials about an agreement to supply gasoline and other goods.

The bombing is the latest in a series of attacks across the country that were seized last year by Taliban insurgents who overthrew the last western-backed government.

The Taliban say they have improved security in the country since overthrowing the US-backed government, but there have been several explosions in recent months — some targeting crowded mosques during prayers.

On Friday, a massive bomb attack outside a mosque killed several civilians and a prominent pro-Taliban cleric who this year had called for the beheading of those committing “the smallest act” against the government.

Images and photos posted to Twitter showed what appeared to be bloodstained bodies scattered around the grounds of the Gazargah Mosque in the city of Herat – found in the west of the country – and local media said many victims were feared .

A Taliban fighter stands guard along a road after an explosion during Friday prayers at the Gazargah Mosque, Herat on September 2, 2022. A massive bomb attack

A prominent pro-Taliban cleric and several civilians were killed in an explosion outside a mosque in Afghanistan on Friday. Pictured: Images of the scene in Herat, Western Afghanistan

Cleric Mujeeb Rahman Ansari was killed in the explosion, officials said. He was one of 46 people killed in the explosion.

Ansari had previously spoken out strongly in defense of the Taliban at a large gathering of thousands of scholars and elders organized by the group.

In July, at a religious rally in Kabul, he called for the beheading of those who commit “the smallest act against our Islamic government.” “This (Taliban) flag is not easily raised and will not be easily lowered,” he said.

Ansari was the second pro-Taliban cleric to be killed in an explosion in less than a month after Rahimullah Haqqani was killed in a suicide attack at his madrassa in Kabul on Aug. 17. Haqqani was known for his furious speeches against IS, which later claimed responsibility. before his death.

He had also called for girls to be allowed to attend secondary school, despite the government banning them from attending classes in most provinces.

Previous attacks on mosques have been claimed by the Islamic State extremist group, which has carried out a series of attacks against religious and ethnic minorities, as well as Taliban targets.

Supporters of Islamic State are also Sunnis and consider Shias to be infidels.

The United Nations has expressed concern about the growing number of attacks and some blasts have been claimed by a local branch of Islamic State.

Government officials claim IS has been defeated, but experts say the group represents the main security challenge for the country’s Muslim rulers.