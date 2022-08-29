Sugar disrupts microbiome, eliminates protection against obesity and diabetes

Cell (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.cell.2022.08.005″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Graphic abstract. Credit: Cell (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.cell.2022.08.005



A study of mice found that dietary sugar alters the gut microbiome, triggering a series of events that lead to metabolic diseases, pre-diabetes and weight gain.

The findings, published today in Cellsuggest that nutrition is important, but an optimal microbiome is equally important for the prevention of metabolic syndrome, diabetes and obesity.

Diet changes microbiome

A high-fat, high-sugar Western-style diet can lead to obesity, metabolic syndrome and diabetes, but how the diet triggers unhealthy changes in the body is unknown.

The gut microbiome is indispensable to an animal’s diet, so Ivalyo Ivanov, Ph.D., an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, and his colleagues examined the early effects of the Western diet on the microbiome. from mice.

After four weeks on the diet, the animals showed features of the metabolic syndrome, such as weight gain, insulin resistance and glucose intolerance. And their microbiome had changed dramatically, with the amount of segmented filamentous bacteria — common in the gut flora of rodents, fish and chickens — plummeting and other bacteria increasing in abundance.

Changes in the microbiome alter Th17 cells

The reduction in filamentous bacteria, the researchers found, was critical to the animals’ health through its effect on Th17 immune cells. The decline in filamentous bacteria reduced the number of Th17 cells in the gut, and further experiments revealed that it is the Th17 cells needed to prevent metabolic diseases, diabetes and weight gain.

“These immune cells produce molecules that slow the absorption of ‘bad’ lipids from the gut and they reduce gut inflammation,” says Ivanov. “In other words, they keep the gut healthy and protect the body from absorbing pathogenic lipids.”

Sugar vs Fat

What part of the high-fat, high-sugar diet led to these changes? Ivanov’s team found that sugar was to blame.

“Sugar eliminates the filamentous bacteria and the protective Th17 cells disappear as a result,” says Ivanov. “When we fed mice a sugar-free, high-fat diet, they retained the Th17 cells in the gut and were completely protected from developing obesity and pre-diabetes, even though they ate the same number of calories.”

But eliminating sugar didn’t help all mice. Among those who had no filamentous bacteria to begin with, the elimination of sugar had no beneficial effect, and the animals became obese and developed diabetes.

“This suggests that some popular dietary interventions, such as minimizing sugars, may only work in people with certain bacterial populations in their microbiota,” Ivanov says.

In those cases, certain probiotics may be helpful. In Ivanov’s mice, supplements with filamentous bacteria resulted in Th17 cell regeneration and protection against the metabolic syndrome, despite the animals’ consumption of a high-fat diet.

While humans don’t have the same filamentous bacteria as mice, Ivanov thinks other bacteria may have the same protective effects in humans.

Providing Th17 cells to the mice also provided protection and may also be therapeutic for humans. “Microbiota are important, but the real protection comes from the Th17 cells induced by the bacteria,” Ivanov says.

“Our study highlights that a complex interaction between diet, microbiota and the immune system plays a key role in the development of obesity, metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes and other conditions,” Ivanov says. “It suggests that for optimal health it is important to not only adjust your diet, but also improve your microbiome or gut immune system, for example by increasing Th17 cell-inducing bacteria.”

