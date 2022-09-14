Sugar babies have revealed how they get their rent, groceries and designer handbags bought for them 

<!–

Sugarbabies have revealed how they get their rent, groceries and designer handbags bought for them by their sugar daddys in a dazzling online thread.

Women from all over the world went to the US-based anonymous confession app To whisper to reveal what it’s really like to have your life financed by an older man.

Some defend the lifestyle, insisting it’s “no problem” to get the latest technology, high-end clothing, and even their apartment paid in exchange for sex or companionship.

Others, however, seem to be stuck in a situation they can’t escape, with one woman admitting she wished she could call off business with her sugar daddy and focus on her relationship with her boyfriend instead.

Here, FEMAIL shares some of the most revealing confessions…

Sugar babies from all over the world took to the US-based anonymous confession app Whisper to reveal what it’s really like to have your life financed by an older man, including this individual from Sherman, Wales, who wants a way out of the agreement

Another woman, from Chelmsford, admitted that her sugar daddy spoils her with food, jewelry and clothes and then goes home to her boyfriend

Another woman, from Toronto, admitted she has no ‘life purpose’ because she doesn’t have to work

A person, from an unknown location, admitted to spending time with a married man who is 20 years her senior in exchange for gifts

This woman gets designer handbags and technology as a gift from her sugar daddy and recently got an iPad for her birthday

A woman, from Minnesota, revealed that she actually sleeps with her sugar daddy, but she also enjoys the experience

Someone, from Ann Arbor, Michigan, is being paid in cannabis from her sugar daddy, but she seems very happy with the arrangement

This person, from Ohio, revealed that she finally feels like she has a support system to help her through school

Another woman, from Ardmore, admitted that her sugar daddy pays for her groceries, which helps her immensely

Another person, from an unknown location, said there is no shame in sleeping with her sugar daddy in exchange for her rent to be paid

A woman from Church Langley, Essex, has admitted she fell in love with her sugar daddy after he paid her 30,000 a month and paid her rent

A Houston woman revealed that her boyfriend is her sugar daddy and she only cooks his dinner

A mother, from Trenton New Jersey, makes her sugar daddy pay for her sons’ Christian education