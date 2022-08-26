Sugababes original line-up take to the stage at the Big Feastival after reforming

They will be touring the UK later this year after reforming their original lineup and fighting to keep their band name.

And the Sugababes – which consists of Siobhan Donaghy, Keisha Buchanan and Mutya Buena – got the crowd going at The Big Feastival on Friday.

The girl group sent crowds wild at Alex James’ Farm in Kingham, Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds, as they took the stage at the event.

On the stage! Sugababes – which consists of Siobhan Donaghy, Keisha Buchanan and Mutya Buena (pictured) – got the crowd going during The Big Feastival on Friday

Mutya, 37, showed off her sizzling figure in a brown crop with lace details, paired with green cargo pants.

The singer wore her dark locks in a loose sleek style and opted for full face makeup, including a lick of pink lip gloss.

Meanwhile, Siobhan, 28, made a statement in metallic pink pants and a geometric print long sleeve top.

They’re back! The girl group sent crowds wild at Alex James’ Farm in Kingham, Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds, as they took the stage at the event

Singer: Keisha, 37, looked stunning in a cropped black jumpsuit as she joined her bandmates onstage at the event that showcases music, food and fun

Keisha, 37, looked incredible in a cropped black jumpsuit as she joined her bandmates on stage at the event that showcases music, food and fun.

So far this year the band has played both the Mighty Hoopla festival and Glastonbury before touring in October.

Earlier this month, the Sugababes claimed their careers had been “sabotaged” by people in the music industry who didn’t have their best interests in mind.

Fashion: Meanwhile, Siobhan, 28, made a statement in metallic pink pants and a geometric print long sleeve top

Let’s go! Mutya, 37, showed off her sizzling figure in a brown crop with lace details, paired with green cargo pants

The band’s original lineup recently announced that they will be embarking on their first UK headline tour in over two decades later this year.

Speak with The sunthe girl group admitted it wasn’t easy getting to where they are today, as they lashed out at people they worked with who didn’t want them to succeed.

Mutya, Keisha and Siobhan first reformed in 2012 and went under the name MKS after being blocked from using the Sugababes name due to trademark issues – despite being the original members of the band.

Claims: Earlier this month, the Sugababes claimed their careers were ‘sabotaged’ by music industry people who didn’t have their best interests in mind

The trio also believe that the same people who caused trouble with the name Sugababes – which they now own the trademark – also leaked an MKS album that has yet to be officially released.

“Someone leaked our music,” Keisha said, with Siobhan adding, “Some people would say it was sabotage.”

Keisha continued: ‘We had to go against people who were hindering us. It wasn’t fun and it wasn’t fair. But we kept going. We stuck together, we kept going and we just thought, “We made the name ourselves and it’s a part of us.”

Glam: The singer wore her dark locks in a loose sleek style and opted for a full makeup, including a dab of pink lip gloss

‘So we went for the name MKS because of the obstruction. It was unfair because when that happens and you can’t explain it to the masses, it falls back on us and then the people who hinder it run into the sunset.’

Keisha said the group felt misunderstood when they were known as MKS and credited their commitment to not giving up, which led them to revert to the name Sugababes.

Their determination to stick together has been accompanied by years of rumors that the group – which went through several line-up changes – was plagued by infighting.

Recalling the rumours, Mutya said the group was formed as teenagers and had a lot of “bad influences” around them, adding that they don’t have time for arguing now that they’re adults.

MSK: Mutya, Keisha and Siobhan first reformed in 2012 and started using the MKS name after being blocked from using the Sugababes name due to trademark issues – despite being the original members of the band

Band: The trio also believe that the same people who caused trouble with the name Sugababes – whose trademark they now own – also leaked an MKS album that has not yet been officially released

The Sugababes returned earlier this month when they performed at the Avalon Stage in Glastonbury.

They depart on their 17-date tour on October 16 and plan to stay together when the performances end.

It comes after the group appeared on This Morning earlier this month, where they talked about the “examination” they faced as teenagers and the “appreciation” they feel for being back together.

Siobhan spoke about how they managed their careers when they were only 13 years old, saying: “Obviously there was a lot of control, we were three awkward teenagers and we didn’t go to drama school or anything and we’re still not trained in the media, as you can probably see.

Lineup: Siobhan originally left in 2001 and was replaced by Heidi Range (pictured in 2002)

“But you’re very hard on yourself and it’s so different this time, we’re just so much more relaxed.”

Mutya said: ‘People didn’t realize how young we were, people thought we were older!’

With Keisha adding: ‘I am the same age as my mother was when we started.’

Keisha, Mutya and Siobhan had originally planned to launch their comeback in 2020 – but their ambitions were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Changes: Mutya left in 2005 and was replaced by Amelle Berrabah (pictured in 2006)

Mutya went on to comment that they are much more “appreciative” of being back this time, while noting how much the industry has “changed” and that the girls feel less “concerned” about their appearance as adults.

The Sugababes have gone through numerous line-up changes over the years, eventually replacing all three of the original members.

Siobhan left in 2001 and was replaced by Heidi Range, Mutya left in 2005 and was replaced by Amelle Berrabah and Keisha was replaced by Jade Ewan when she left in 2009.

The replacement members stopped making music in 2011.

Speaking of their tour, Siobhan continued: ‘We’ve been going on our first UK headline tour for a while now! The tickets go on sale on July 1 and we tour in October and November.’

While Keisha said, “We’re so excited and already brainstorming ideas, and we’ve got a great bond… now look, we’re doing it!”