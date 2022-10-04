Suella Braverman will BAN Channel migrants from claiming asylum in the UK

Home Secretary Suella Braverman today revealed her ‘dream’ would be to have the first planeload of failed migrants sent to Rwanda before Christmas.

The senior cabinet minister outlined her home that the £120m scheme would overcome legal hurdles this year when she spoke at the Conservative Party conference.

She also told an audience in Birmingham that her ultimate aim was to reduce net migration to ‘tens of thousands’.

This was a goal of the David Cameron government, but one that it completely failed to achieve.

However, she said both measures would take time to implement because of the legal hurdles they face.

Speaking to the Choppers Politics podcast, the Home Secretary said: ‘In the 90s it was in the tens of thousands under Mrs Thatcher, net migration and David Cameron famously said tens of thousands, no if not but.

So that would be my ultimate ambition, but we have to take it slowly and we have to go gradually.

‘I don’t want to commit to a number. I think we need to significantly reduce the number of students, the number of work visas and especially the number of dependents on such visas.’

It came as her predecessor as Home Secretary, Priti Patel, defended Rwanda’s deportations. She told a conference on the sidelines of the event that it was an ‘oven-ready plan’ that had to be completed and ‘the courts of Europe must realize the mistake they made’.

She and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled the five-year agreement with Rwanda earlier this year.

But no plane has even left the ground yet after a series of legal challenges in the European and UK courts. Liz Truss has promised to continue with the policy and could even extend it to other countries.

More than 33,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel in small boats so far this year, official government figures revealed yesterday.

Ms used a speech at a fringe conference to hail her Rwanda migration deal, noting how ‘every leadership candidate’ backed her plan in the Tory contest this summer.

“I overcame the immediate challenges in our courts – many people said it would be impossible, but I made it possible,” she said.

‘And of course it was a great achievement, but I accept that it simply wasn’t enough.

‘Because it was the European Court of Justice, to their discredit, that stood in the way of policy and in turn stood in the way of the British people.

‘But the hard work is done and – as Boris would say – we have a plan ready to finish.

‘With widespread support for this policy across the country, the courts of Europe must realize the mistake they made in standing in its way.

“And the government must be resilient to do whatever it takes to get this policy fully implemented and these flights to Rwanda start.”

Asked after her speech whether Rwanda’s policy would prove value for money, Patel said: “Absolutely it will be cost-effective because of the deterrence factor.”

She noted how housing asylum seekers and refugees in the UK costs £5 million a day.

‘The foundation is in place and it’s absolutely imperative – there’s a lawsuit going on right now – the government is continuing with the fantastic lawsuit that they have and they’ve got a fantastic case that they’re continuing with the implementation of that policy and they get that flight to Rwanda.’

Ms Braverman is later expected to announce plans for a new blanket ban on Channel migrants and anyone else who enters the UK illegally from seeking asylum.

The new Home Secretary will seek to stamp authority on a key policy area as the number of people crossing in small boats reaches record levels.

She will promise to allow ‘the kind of immigration that grows our economy’ but ‘stop the abuse of the rules’ as she addresses activists at the Conservative Party conference.

She will commit to stepping up efforts to stem the flow of people risking their lives to cross the English Channel.

This includes working to increase the level of wiretapping carried out by the French, providing further UK support and cooperation to tackle the criminal gangs responsible and making use of powers in the Nationality and Borders Act to prosecute those who enter the UK illegally. .

According to the Timesshe will propose a bill on illegal immigration that goes further than existing legislation, the report said, adding that the law is designed to create a blanket ban on anyone entering the UK illegally, including by small boat over The channel, from seeking refuge.

Data released by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said 33,001 people have been intercepted on the perilous journey across the 21-mile Dover Straits in 2022.

A total of 7,961 of these migrants arrived in September alone, and this number is expected to rise as another 400 people crossed the Channel on Monday.

At least two Border Force vessels could be seen escorting dozens of migrants to Dover, Kent in the early hours of this morning – after battling cold and windy conditions at sea.

The migrants, who included young children, carried blankets around their shoulders as they were led along the gangway to the harbor edge at a former jetfoil terminal, out of sight of the public.

As the government’s policy of sending asylum seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is challenged in the courts, Ms Braverman will commit to looking at new powers.

She will set out her intention to ensure that Britain’s policy on illegal immigration cannot be derailed by modern slavery laws, the Human Rights Act or the European Court of Human Rights.

Mrs Braverman will tell the conference in Birmingham: ‘It is right that we extend the hand of friendship to those who really need it.

‘This country has always done that. It did for my father in the 1960s as a young man from Kenya. We have now welcomed hundreds of thousands of people fleeing Syria, Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Ukraine.

“At the same time, we should use our newfound control to deliver the kind of immigration that grows our economy, for example, that helps projects that have stalled or builds relationships with our friends and allies.

‘Parts of the system are not delivering. We need to stop abuse of the rules and cut the numbers that do not meet the needs of our economy.’