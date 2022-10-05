Suella Braverman signals shake-up of how police log burglary cases

All 43 police chiefs pledged to send officers to every residential burglary

Miss Braverman signals review of how burglaries are reported so officers can be on the street not pushing paper

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Home Secretary yesterday signaled a major shake-up in the way burglaries are dealt with by police after force chiefs agreed to send an officer to every home raid.

Suella Braverman said she would review the way burglaries are recorded so officers can ‘be on the streets protecting us, not pushing paper’.

It comes after the Daily Mail revealed yesterday that a historic deal had been signed with all 43 chief constables in England and Wales to send officers to every residential burglary.

Now the chairman of the National Police Chief Council, Martin Hewitt, will go even further and drag the bureaucratic process officers along when a crime is reported.

He told the Mail: ‘We want to see a review of crime record processes. Adherence to process is an industry in policing that takes officers away from neighborhood policing.

The Home Secretary yesterday signaled a major shake-up in the way burglaries are dealt with by the police yesterday after force chiefs agreed to send an officer to every home invasion

“Right now, in terms of crime reporting, a burglary in a family’s home is treated in the same way as the loss of a spade from a shed. There must be a better way.’

Association of Police and Crime Commissioners chairman Marc Jones also called for reform: ‘We strongly support the view that the way in which crime is recorded needs to be overhauled.

“We must be transparent with the public and ensure that the statistics reflect the true nature of crime occurring in our neighborhoods.”

Yesterday the Home Secretary said she would consider such changes. “A burglary in your home is a violation of what should be your safe space,” she said.

Suella Braverman said she would review the way burglaries are recorded so officers can ‘be on the streets protecting us, not pushing paper’

“We must not become complacent about this type of crime, and unfortunately there is a perception that the police have been.”

‘I wholeheartedly welcome the commitment from the National Police Chief’s Council to participate in all residential burglaries.’

She also said she would look at how burglaries are recorded “because I agree that the police should be on the streets protecting us, not pushing paper”.

She added: ‘But this is about getting the basics right. We are already recruiting thousands more police officers and have injected an extra £1.1 billion into policing this year.

The chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council Martin Hewitt will go even further and tear the bureaucratic process officers to pieces when a crime report comes.

“Returning to common sense policing will boost public confidence in their local force and sends a clear message to criminals that this is a crime they will not get away with.”

Police leaders must now hold talks with the Minister of the Interior about how the obligation to participate in residential burglaries will be financed.

Statistics show that arrest rates almost double and offenses halve in force areas where officers attend all burglaries.

The UK’s second largest force, Greater Manchester, has seen a 95.8 per cent rise in arrests since officers began visiting victims’ homes last year.

In July last year it was one of the first forces to commit to attending every home burglary.

Arrests have risen from 430 suspects detained in the year to July 2021 to 842 a year later.

Alan Pughsley, who heads Kent Police, has set up a ‘chief constable’s team’ to tackle burglars, which has arrested 1,326 offenders in three years.

He said: ‘Burglary is an exceptionally intrusive offense that causes significant distress to victims, which is why we are committed to attending to all reports of residential burglaries.’

In Merseyside, a dedicated team has been credited with reducing the number of burglaries by 55 per cent since 2018.

Deputy Chief Constable Ian Critchley said the force goes further than just sending an officer – a crime scene investigation specialist is also asked to attend every burglary.