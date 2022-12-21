Suella Braverman says civil servants processing asylum claims at the rate of just ONE A WEEK each

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Suella Braverman criticized the Home Office staff for being too slow to process asylum applications today, as she revealed they were only completing one a week.

The Home Secretary told colleagues that caseworkers dealing with asylum cases had to work faster to clear a backlog of 100,000 men and reduce a multimillion-pound hotel bill.

Rishi Sunak pledged last week to clear that six-digit traffic jam by the end of 2023 as part of plans to get the immigration system functioning again.

Speaking to the House of Lords’ Justice and Home Affairs Committee today, Ms Braverman said: ‘There is a major transformation we want to make when it comes to asylum cases and related processes.

“I should say just for context, what I’ve found during my few months here at the Home Office is that we have very different practices. Our shelter team is doing a great job, but their productivity is frankly too low.

“The average decision percentage of a decision maker per week is one. We need to increase that considerably.’

She also refused to house migrants on disused cruise ships to cut costs.

The Home Secretary told colleagues that caseworkers dealing with asylum cases had to work faster to clear a backlog of 100,000 men and reduce a multimillion-pound hotel bill.

Rishi Sunak pledged last week to clear that six-digit traffic jam by the end of 2023 as part of plans to get the immigration system functioning again.

It came as it was revealed, more than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained in immigration removal centers last month.

She discussed the “incredibly difficult” challenge of meeting the ambition of providing 100,000 asylum seekers with local government accommodation – rather than resorting to hotels – with that figure currently at 57,000.

“You asked about cruise ships then, we want to end the use of hotels as soon as possible because it’s an unacceptable cost to the taxpayer, it’s over £5 million a day in hotel use alone,” she said.

“We’ll be putting forward a range of alternative locations including disused holiday parks, former college dorms – I’d say we’re looking at those locations – I wouldn’t say nothing has been confirmed yet.

“But we need to move forward thousands of places and when you talk about vessels I can only say – because we are in discussions with a wide variety of providers – everything is still on the table and nothing is being ruled out.”

Mr Sunak proposed the hard line in the summer when he ran for the Tory leadership, as a possible alternative to the £5 million spent on hotels every day.

But questions have been raised about its legality.

It came as it was revealed, more than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained in immigration removal centers last month.

The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as ‘overflow’ from the Manston processing center was described at the time as ‘no longer legal’, according to a series of Home Office emails obtained by the BBC via a request for freedom of information.

During a spate of cross-Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were detained in Manston, which is designed for just 1,600.

New arrivals would be taken to the center, which is designed to hold people for short periods during security and identity checks, before transferring them to accommodation.

But some people were held much longer due to lack of alternative housing.

The BBC reports that the emails show that the Permanent Secretaries of the Home Office were aware of concerns about overcrowding at the time.

“Their detention is no longer legal as they can only be held with their identities locked and then for a maximum of 5 days,” said an email.

“Most of them have been there for several weeks, longer than some places in Manston. We need to move them to hotels as soon as possible…”

An interior ministry spokesman told the broadcaster that an unprecedented number of small boat arrivals had put “huge pressure” on the asylum system, adding that it had worked “tirelessly to get people to hotels or other accommodation as quickly as possible.” .