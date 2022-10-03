Sue Neill-Fraser murder case: Killer released on parole 13 years after death of partner Bob Chappell

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

One of Australia’s most divisive murder cases has taken its final turn as the convicted killer is released on parole after spending 13 years in prison for the mysterious death of his partner.

Susan Neill-Fraser, 65, was convicted of murdering her partner Bob Chappell aboard their yacht, Four Winds, at Sandy Bay, Tasmania, on Australia Day, 2009.

Neill-Fraser has always maintained her innocence throughout her 13 years at Mary Hutchinson Prison for Women in Risdon Vale.

She also consistently refused to apply for parole when she had to admit her guilt – but the parole board has decided to release her on license without a confession.

She was sentenced to 26 years in prison with a non-parole period of 18 years after a jury unanimously found her guilty of murder in October 2010.

This sentence was reduced on appeal to 23, with Neill-Fraser given a non-parole period of 13 years.

Susan Neill-Fraser (left), 65, has been granted parole after spending the last 13 years in Mary Hutchinson Women’s Prison in Risdon Vale after she was convicted of murdering partner Bob Chappell (right) on board their yacht, Four Winds, at Sandy Bay, Tasmania on Australia Day, 2009

Neill-Fraser (pictured) has maintained his innocence following his sentencing in 2010

Police have never been able to find Mr Chappell’s body or a possible murder weapon.

No explanation has ever been given as to how the DNA of Meaghan Vass, then a homeless 15-year-old girl, ended up on the yacht, ABC News reported.

Ms Vass is alleged to have told several different versions of her story over the years, including that she was never on the yacht herself.

This infamous case attracted strong interest through books and television documentaries across Australia as well as internationally.

Neill-Fraser was known to be a ‘model prisoner’ in his time, making pavlovas for fellow prisoners for birthdays, providing legal advice and help with reading.

Neill-Fraser (pictured) chose not to apply for parole throughout her sentence as she wanted to leave prison with a full pardon

Meaghan Vass’ DNA was found on board the yacht (pictured) but she told the original trial she was not on the boat

But last September Neill-Fraser was put in solitary confinement for five days, with all privileges revoked, after writing about ‘a day in the life’ of a female prisoner.

Her daily experiences were later published on a supporter’s website, in violation of strict prison rules.

She also went on hunger strike in 2017 when she was moved to medium security after contraband was allegedly found in her cell.

According to her daughter Sarah Bowles, the contraband was a pair of pre-approved children’s craft scissors and a tube of make-up, bought in the prison canteen.

Neill-Fraser had two unsuccessful appeals against his conviction in 2017 and 2021.

She also lost a bid last month to overturn her conviction in the country’s highest court after the High Court rejected her application for leave to appeal.