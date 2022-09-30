Sue Barker slams BBC days after Mark Lawrenson criticism: ‘I would never walk out on a job I love’:
‘I would NEVER walk away from a job I love’: Sue Barker reveals the BBC told her it was HER idea to leave A Question of Sport when she was scrapped in ‘a makeover’ and replaced by Paddy McGuinness
- Sue Barker lashes out at the BBC just days after Mark Lawrenson’s criticism
- Barker, who presented A Question of Sport, spent 24 years with the company
- She now claims the BBC told her to say she ran away from the show
- In reality, the Wimbledon legend was replaced as host by Paddy McGuinness
Sue Barker has become the latest star to have a hit at the BBC, this time talking about ‘the way’ she was replaced as presenter of A Question of Sport earlier this year.
The Wimbledon legend’s criticism came shortly after Mark Lawrenson claimed his departure from the BBC was due to the fact that he was ’65 and a white man’.
Barker said: ‘It’s such a shame because I have to say the BBC told us we were going. They wanted to renew the program and that’s totally fine. Everyone has the right to do that. We do not own the program.
