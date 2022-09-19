Suddenly gout is on the rise – so why do so few patients get the treatment they need?

As an active young man in his 20s, Harry Tyndall was both shocked and terrified to wake up one morning with an intense pain in his right foot.

‘It was the worst pain ever – I thought I had broken it. I couldn’t even walk, yet I hadn’t done anything to harm it,’ recalls Harry, who was only 27 at the time.

A trip to A&E followed, where Harry was diagnosed with gout, a form of arthritis that causes sudden, severe joint pain and is often associated with older men paying the price for indulging in rich food and port.

“I thought gout was about lifestyles and older people – not men in their 20s,” admits Harry, who lives in south-east London and works for a plumbing supply company.

New figures suggest the so-called ‘disease of kings’ is on the rise, with hospitalizations for gout on the rise. It is believed that this increase is largely a result of lack of exercise and poor diet during successive lockdowns.

The number of cases has risen by 20 per cent in three years, with 234,000 patients admitted to hospital with gout in 2021-22, according to figures released last month by the NHS.

Around 1.5 million people in the UK are affected by this painful condition, according to the charity Arthritis UK.

Still, experts say that while lifestyle can trigger flare-ups, genetics play a more significant role in who develops arthritis in the first place. Harry’s father also had arthritis, for example.

And it is feared that outdated perceptions of arthritis as both self-inflicted and transient are preventing thousands of people from getting medication to prevent attacks.

“There is a lack of awareness that it is inherently a genetic disease,” says Dr. Alastair Dickson, a GP and trustee of the UK Gout Society, who believes it is still seen as a Victorian condition, caused by excess drink and food.

As such, it is ‘misunderstood by many health professionals and the public’, he says, adding that for this reason fewer than half of Britons with arthritis receive the appropriate treatment.

The importance of this was underlined by research published last month in the Journal of the American Medical Association, which found that people with gout were more likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke in the four months following a flare-up than people without gout. .

Researchers from Nottingham and Keele Universities, who monitored 62,000 UK arthritis patients, said this is because the inflammation caused by the condition affects not only the joints but other parts of the body, including the arteries around the heart.

Gout – the most common form of inflammatory arthritis in the UK – is caused by a build-up in the blood and tissue of uric acid, released as a result of the breakdown of compounds called purines.

These occur naturally in the body, but are also found in certain foods, including tuna, beer, bacon and liver.

Gout occurs when the kidneys cannot remove this uric acid properly. Uric acid crystals then form inside the joints and under the skin, leading to intense pain. Uric acid crystals in the kidneys can also lead to kidney stones and a severe reduction in kidney function. Dr. Dickson says millions of people have excess uric acid in their blood but don’t have gout because they don’t have the genetic susceptibility.

But those who are genetically susceptible can go on to develop full-blown gout if an environmental trigger — such as a virus — causes the immune system to identify the crystals as foreign bodies, starting an inflammatory response.

Once primed, the immune system continues to attack the body, which is why urate-lowering therapy is required long-term.

Attacks are usually treated with the anti-inflammatory drug colchicine or pain relievers including ibuprofen.

The preventive medicines allopurinol and febuxostat (which reduce uric acid levels) are recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for “multiple or worrying” flare-ups. NICE also recommends that these drugs, which cost as little as 28p per tablet, are discussed with all gout patients, as most will have future attacks without them.

Yet a report in the Lancet Regional Health — Europe journal in May found that only a minority of UK patients receive preventive medicine within 12 months of diagnosis.

One of the report’s authors, Dr. Mark Russell, NIHR researcher at King’s College London, told Good Health: ‘Without preventative treatment, flare-ups tend to become more frequent over time and can develop into chronic arthritis that never fully resolves.

‘Long-term treatment with urate-lowering drugs such as allopurinol prevents attacks and joint damage in people with arthritis and improves quality of life.’

Dr. Dickson fears that many health professionals don’t appreciate that, far from being an isolated episode that can be resolved by switching to a low-purine diet, arthritis is a long-term chronic condition that requires careful management.

Fortunately for Harry Tyndall, his doctor immediately prescribed allopurinol after his emergency visit in 2016.

It is believed that although Harry’s family history predisposed him to gout, and despite being active, his poor diet at the time (he ate a lot of red meat and weighed 16m) triggered a full-blown attack.

Allopurinol helped his symptoms subside but came too late to prevent him from developing kidney stones.

He collapsed several days later with burning abdominal pain and was given medication to dissolve the stones.

Now 34, he has adapted his diet: he no longer eats red meat and has lost a stone in weight.

“As long as I keep taking my allopurinol and being careful with my diet, there’s no need to fear another flare-up,” says Harry. ‘But it makes me angry that people see arthritis as an “old person’s” condition or something greedy people get.

‘Gout can affect everyone and we need to be more aware of it.’

ukgoutsociety.org

Under the microscope

England’s most capped male footballer, Peter Shilton, 73, takes our health quiz

Can you run up the stairs?

Not at the moment as I had a left hip replacement in July. Before my hip started hurting, I was running daily for 20 minutes. Once I’m recovered, I’ll start again.

Get your five a day?

Yes. I used to eat more meat, but my wife [Steph Hayward, 54, a jazz singer whom he married in 2016] have changed my diet quite a lot so I eat more fruit and vegetables now. I love carrots, Brussels sprouts, fresh cabbage and green beans.

Have you ever been on a diet?

Never. I’m only about 7lb more than when I played. I’m 6ft 1in and right now I’m about 17. I have quite a bit of muscle on me.

Any vices?

Gambling. I don’t know if watching my dad win big on the horses when I was young triggered anything, but I always liked it and it gave me a high. The real escalation came when online betting arrived, allowing me to sit at my computer and play for hours. Things only started to change when I met Steph in 2012. It wasn’t easy to stop.

Any family problems?

My father died of a heart attack aged 93 in 2015. My mother developed Alzheimer’s and died two years later. I get my big hands from her.

Worst injury?

I opened my eye once at Wembley when I collided with Des Walker while playing against Brazil in March 1990. It went all the way to the leg and was the most painful experience of my life. My hip being replaced has been the biggest thing that has gone wrong with me physically.

Pop any pills?

I take multivitamins every day for bone and muscle strength.

Have you ever had plastic surgery?

No way. Obviously I have a younger wife so I have to keep my fitness up, but I’d rather go and train.

Can you handle pain well?

I’m doing pretty well, but the last few months before my hip surgery I was in terrible pain. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.

Have you ever been depressed?

At the height of my gambling addiction, I was depressed. Playing football masked the effects of gambling, but when I stopped I felt much worse. Sometimes I played on the internet all day and didn’t finish until 03.00. It slowly began to dawn on me that I might lose Steph if I didn’t stop.

What keeps you awake at night?

In general, I sleep well. People ask me if I have sleepless nights over Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal at the Mexico World Cup in 1986, but I don’t. If he hadn’t cheated, I would have had the ball.

Any phobias?

I really hate snakes.

Peter supports the 25th anniversary of GamCare (gamcare.org.uk).

Interview by Nick McGrath