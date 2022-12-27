Sudden Outbreaks of COVID-19 Show Lack of Efficacy of Chinese Vaccines: Report

Beijing [China]Dec. 27 (ANI): China’s sudden outbreaks of COVID-19 “show a lack of effectiveness of its vaccines,” causing global concern, especially in countries where Beijing’s vaccines have been accepted, Tibet Press reported.

The Turkish government, which initially accepted Chinese vaccines, is now examining its efficacy after learning that China is involved in dampening data on side effects just to improve vaccine sales, according to the news report. In December 2020, Indonesia and Brazil initially reported 97 percent and 78 percent efficacy in Chinese vaccines.

In 2021, Indonesia and Brazil reduced employment to 65 percent and 50.4 percent respectively. Both countries expressed concern about the main side effects of the COVID vaccine. Following the resurgence in COVID-19 cases and deaths, Thailand and Singapore stopped using Chinese vaccines and began using vaccines made by AstraZeneca and Pfizer, Tibet Press reported. By 2021, China administered 2.4 billion doses to its citizens and nearly 1.3 billion vaccine doses were distributed around the world. By 2022, Sinopharm claimed to have distributed more than 3.5 billion doses around the world.

The majority of Chinese vaccine imports were made by Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, the Philippines, Morocco, Thailand, Argentina, Venezuela, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Chile, Mexico and Bangladesh, according to the news report.

According to “Statistical Table of Adverse Reactions to COVID-19 Vaccines” (2022) published by the Laishui County Community Health Center in Baoding City, Hebei Province, people injected with Chinese vaccines have experienced adverse reactions including fever, nausea, diarrhea and more deaths. said the Tibet Press report.

A Baoding Municipal Leadership Team for Epidemic Response document leaked online claimed that Chinese authorities quarantined a person for 47 days despite being fully vaccinated with Chinese-made vaccines.

Leaked documents were labeled “extra urgent and not to be disclosed to the public” and they called for increased surveillance of people with side effects, leading to China launching a “zero COVID policy,” according to the news report.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Baoding Municipal Government issued a policy stating that “those who have tested IgM positive should be quarantined at a centralized location” and released only after they test negative.

Chinese authorities are conducting rapid tests now that IgM is in the early stages of COVID-19. However, it is uncommon for IgM antibodies to test positive after being vaccinated and quarantined for nearly 47 days. This is how China implemented its zero-COVID policy after its vaccines failed to deliver what it promised, according to Tibet Press.

China’s zero-COVID policy, in particular, has included stringent measures, including the imposition of lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions. China began taking steps to address this problem by producing the world’s first “inhalable COVID vaccine” for the elderly.

More than 60 percent of those surveyed in China’s Sichuan province said they tested positive for Covid-19, NHK World reported citing a survey.

Authorities in Sichuan province conducted an online survey in which 158,500 people participated and 63 percent said their PCR or antigen test results were positive. The province has about 83 million inhabitants.

Meanwhile, the Sichuan Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the true percentage of people infected was likely higher, as nearly 30 percent of those who did not undergo any testing complained of symptoms such as fever and cough, according to NHK World.

The surge in cases comes after China eased its coronavirus containment measures on December 7. (ANI)