Sudden death of a Burnie mum to seven-year-old twins sees community rally to give them a Christmas

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A shocked Australian town is rallying around seven-year-old twins after their beloved single mother died a month before Christmas.

Kerri ‘Kez’ Bartsh, 47, died suddenly in Burnie, northern Tasmania, on November 25, leaving twins Presli and Paxtyn Bartsh.

A family friend has started an online fundraiser to make sure the twins have a Christmas and receive presents.

“I’d like to try to help the twins and give them a still Christmas,” Wendy Jamieson wrote in the GoFundMe page.

‘[I] I would love to raise some money for the Christmas laybys and help with food and things they may need at this tragic time.

Australian twins Paxtyn and Presli Bartsh (pictured above left and right) were orphaned when their devoted mother, Kerry Bartsh, died suddenly. The local Burnie community comes together to help ensure they can have a Christmas.

Montello school principal Deon McCall said Paxtyn is a sporty kid and his sister Presli, who has a genetic disorder, loves Paw Patrol and “anything pink.”

Montello School Principal Deon McCall described Paxtyn Bartsh as a Geelong fan and sporty boy who loves football, cricket and soccer. the Mercury informed.

Her sister Presli is a fan of Paw Patrol and “loves princesses and fairies” and “anything pink,” she said.

“They’re both really friendly, beautiful kids,” McCall added.

Presli Bartsh has DiGeorge syndrome, a genetic disorder that means he needs medical help.

“She will need ongoing support and care,” McCall said.

People with DiGeorge syndrome can have health problems ranging from heart defects and developmental delays to seizures.

The twins are understood to be in the care of their older brother, Tannar Bader.

Their sister, Tarelle Bader, posted online that she and Bader were seeking joint custody of the twins.

Mr. McCall said that Ms. Bartsh was a much-loved member of the school community known as “first come to school pick up”.

Tributes poured in on social media for Ms Bartsh, who was raising the children as a single mother.

‘I can’t believe this news. The love she had for her children. This is so sad, one minute you’re here and then you’re gone,” a friend posted on Facebook.

‘She was a great mother. I just can’t believe it, I’m so shocked.

“She was the best neighbor, always kind, she was a great mother who took good care of the little ones,” posted another woman who lived nearby.

“I spoke to her last Tuesday, she didn’t look good.”

Mrs. Bartsh’s funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 7th.