Succession’s Brian Cox says his on-screen children are ‘truly horrible’

The Roy kids on HBO’s hit series Succession are the characters viewers love to hate.

So it’s no surprise that actor Brian Cox, who plays family patriarch Logan Roy, is as disgusted by his on-screen offspring as fans of the show.

During a performance on The project this week, the 76-year-old admitted that the Roy kids are “really awful,” but said his character Logan still “loves them,” no matter what.

Successor Brian Cox (pictured) appeared on The Project this week to speak about the series

“People love that kind of family drama and of course this is the most impossible family ever with these really, really awful kids,” he said.

“They’re pretty hideous and poor old Logan has to deal with them regularly,” Cox continued.

“He loves his children, that’s his problem. If he hated the kids, it would be so much easier because you’d just kill the whole lot.’

The actor also said that before taking on the role of Logan Roy, he asked creator Jesse Armstrong if Logan “really loves these kids,” to which Armstrong replied that he does.

“That’s been the motivating force throughout the show and it’s very hard to love them. He must continue to love them, despite the fact that they are not loved.’

Cox was also called to ask if his favorite actor was to work on the show.

“I can’t say who my favorite actor is, I love them all,” he said.

“The man I really love, love and bond with is Alan Ruck, who plays Connor, the eldest son.”

“He loves his children, that’s his problem. If he hated the kids it would be so much easier because you’d just kill the whole thing,” Brian joked

HBO announced in July that its hit show is officially back in production for season four, which will consist of 10 episodes, up from the nine episodes of season three.

Cox, along with Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew, J. Smith-Cameron and Nicholas Braun will all return.

The official synopsis for season four has also been revealed, teasing key plot points.

It reads: “In the fourth season of ten episodes, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson is getting closer and closer.”

“The prospect of this seismic sale is causing existential anxiety and family division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will be like once the deal is done.”

The synopsis concluded: “A power struggle ensues as the family weighs a future in which their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Additional cast members were also confirmed for the new season.

Among them are Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin.

It is also said that there are more cast members to be announced at a later date.

The show will once again be executive produced by series creator Jesse Armstrong, alongside Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell.

Succession has earned an impressive 23 Emmy nominations for its first two seasons, with nine wins.