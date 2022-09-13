Succession stars celebrate Emmy 2022 wins

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) – WINNER

Great trio: Saturday Night Live won Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

Live in front of a studio audience: the facts of life and various strokes (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (NBC) – WINNER

Tony Awards presents: Broadway is back! (CBS)

Variety Special (prerecorded)

Adele: One Night Only (CBS) – WINNER

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Back to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max)

Norm Macdonald: nothing special (Netflix)

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)

Hosted Non-Fiction Series or Special

My next guest needs no introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Stanley Tucci: In Search of Italy (CNN) – WINNER

VICE (Showtime)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Host a reality or competition show

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)

Nicole Byer (Nailed!)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)

Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race) – WINNER

Squirrel Friend: RuPaul Won Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Show for RuPaul’s Drag Race

Excellent animated program

Arcane • When These Walls Collapse • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix – WINNER

Bob’s Burgers • Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth runner • FOX • 20th television

Rick and Morty • Mort Dinner Rick Andre • Adult Swimming • Rick and Morty LLC

The Simpsons • Pixelated And Afraid • FOX • A production by Gracie Films in association with 20th Television Animation

What if…? • What if… Doctor Strange lost his heart instead of his hands? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Excellent short-form animated program

The Boys Presents: Diabolical • John And Sun-Hee • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Gray Pictures

Love Death + Robots • Jibaro • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix – WINNER

Robot Chicken • Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U • Adult Swim • A Stoopid Buddy Stoodios Production with Williams Street

Star Wars: Visions • The Duel • Disney+ • Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.

When Billie Met Lisa • Disney+ • A production by Gracie Films in association with 20th Television Animation

Writing for a drama series

Better Call Saul • Plan and Execution • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television — Written by Thomas Schnauz

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix — Written by Chris Mundy

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple — Written by Dan Erickson

Squid Game • One Lucky Day • Netflix • Siren Images for Netflix — Written by Hwang Dong-hyuk

Follow-up • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in collaboration with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — Written by Jesse Armstrong – WINNER

Yellowjackets • F Sharp • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One — Written by Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson

Directing a Comedy Series

Atlanta • New Jazz • FX • FX Productions — directed by Hiro Murai

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in collaboration with Alec Berg and Hanarply — directed by Bill Hader

Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment — directed by Lucia Aniello

The Ms. Pat Show • Baby Daddy Groundhog Day • BET+ • 20th Television, DAE Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment — directed by Mary Lou Belli

Only Murders in the Building • The Boy from 6B • Hulu • 20th Television — directed by Cherien Dabis

Only Murders in the Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television — Directed by Jamie Babbit

Ted Lasso • No weddings and a funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer production in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television — directed by MJ Delaney – WINNER

Golden: MJ Delaney won Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for her work on Ted Lasso

Directing a drama series

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix — directed by Jason Bateman

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple — directed by Ben Stiller

Squid Game • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix • Siren Images for Netflix — Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk – WINNER

Follow-up • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — directed by Mark Mylod

Follow-up • The Disruption • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — directed by Cathy Yan

Succession • Too many birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — directed by Lorene Scafaria

Yellowjackets • Pilot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One — Directed by Karyn Kusama

Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television — Written by Quinta Brunson – WINNER

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in collaboration with Alec Berg and Hanarply — Written by Duffy Boudreau

Barry • from now on • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in collaboration with Alec Berg and Hanarply — Written by Alec Berg, Bill Hader

Hacks • The One, The Only • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment — Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

Only Murders in the Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television – Written by Steve Martin, John Hoffman

Ted Lasso • No weddings and a funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer production in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television — Written by Jane Becker

What We Do in the Shadows • The Casino • FX • FX Productions — Written by Sarah Naftalis

What we do in the shadows • The wellness center • FX • FX Productions — Written by Stefani Robinson

Her moment: Quinta Brunson won the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series category for Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Ali Wong: Don Wong • Netflix • A24 for Netflix Ali Wong, Written by

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC Ian Berger, Writer Devin Delliquanti, Writer Jennifer Flanz, Writer Jordan Klepper, Writer Zhubin Parang, Writer Scott Sherman, Writer

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in collaboration with Rotten Science Jerrod Carmichael, Written by – WINNER

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) • Netflix • All Things Comedy for Netflix Nicole Byer, Written by

Norm Macdonald: nothing special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix Norm Macdonald, written by Norm Macdonald

Revealing: Jerrod Carmichael won Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for his Rothaniel stand-up special

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company — Written by Danny Strong

The Dropout • I’m in a hurry • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television – Written for Television by Elizabeth Meriwether

Impeachment: American Crime Story • Man Handed • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions — Written by Sarah Burgess

GIRL • Snaps • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix — Written by Molly Smith Metzler

Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions and Super Frog — Written by Patrick Somerville

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Written by — Mike White – WINNER

Directing a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company — Directed by Danny Strong

The Dropout • Green Juice • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television — directed by Michael Showalter

The Dropout • Iron Sisters • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television — Directed by Francesca Gregorini

MAID • Sky Blue • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix — Directed by John Wells

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions and Super Frog — directed by Hiro Murai

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. — Directed by Mike White – WINNER