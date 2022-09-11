Succession star Brian Cox strolls around Sydney Harbour

<!–

Brian Cox is visiting Australia and on Sunday he toured the sights with his wife Nicole Ansari.

The Succession star played tourist as he strolled through Sydney Harbor and posed next to Nicole for photos.

The 76-year-old was dressed in a casual chic look including a blue sweater with a shirt underneath.

He added pale trousers and shielded from the sun in a straw hat decorated with a black ribbon band.

Nicole, 53, looked edgy in a black leather jacket paired with skinny jeans and aviator sunglasses.

The pair cuddled up for a photo with the beautiful sights of Sydney Harbor behind them.

Cox, who plays family patriarch Logan Roy in Succession, appeared on The project this week during his time Down Under.

He admitted the Roy kids are “really awful” but said his character Logan still “loves” them.

“People love that kind of family drama and of course this is the most impossible family ever with these really, really awful kids,” he said.

“They’re pretty hideous and poor old Logan has to deal with them regularly,” Cox continued.

“He loves his children, that’s his problem. If he hated the kids, it would be so much easier because then you’d just kill the whole thing.’

The actor also said that before taking on the role of Logan Roy, he asked creator Jesse Armstrong if Logan “really loves these kids,” to which Armstrong replied that he does.

Succession has earned an impressive 23 Emmy nominations for its first two seasons, with nine wins.