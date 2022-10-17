Succession season four FIRST LOOK

The first look at Succession season four has been released, with a teaser trailer confirming there will be no shortage of drama when the hit show returns.

Production on the series began this summer and while an official release date has yet to be revealed, the show is expected to air next year.

Not much is given away in the short clip, but it’s clear that tension is still brewing within the Roy family as they continue to battle for control of Waystar Royco.

First look: A teaser trailer for Succession season four saw Logan Roy swear to ‘kill the opposition’ as his toxic family goes to war over Waystar Royco

At the end of last season, the series ended with the ruthless Waystar CEO/family patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) withholding control from his children: Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kiernan Culkin), Conor (Alan Ruck), and Shiv ( Sarah Snook).

It looks like Logan isn’t going to give in to his kids once the teaser sees him yell, “This isn’t the end. We’re killing the opposition.’

Logan—who stands in a newsroom keeps yelling—”I’m going to build something better, faster, leaner, wilder. I love it here! I love it!’

The teaser clip comes after it was revealed that the show will be temporarily postponed from its usual location in the concrete jungle of Manhattan.

For season four, the Emmy-winning drama will move at least some of its dealmaking and family pursuit to the Scandinavian mountains of Norway, according to Variety.

The Norwegian setting will set the stage as the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech mogul Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) draws near and members of the Roy family travel to Matsson’s homeland.

An official synopsis for the upcoming series reads: “In its 10-episode fourth season, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson is getting closer and closer.”

“The prospect of this seismic sale is causing existential anxiety and family division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will be like once the deal is done.”

The synopsis concluded: “A power struggle ensues as the family weighs a future in which their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Additional cast members were also confirmed for the new season.

Among them are Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin.

It is also said that there are more cast members to be announced at a later date.

The show will once again be executive produced by series creator Jesse Armstrong, alongside Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell.

Succession has earned an impressive 23 Emmy nominations for its first two seasons, with nine wins.

The number will grow even more when the Emmy nominations for this year are announced next month.

In a statement, Francesca Orsi, HBO’s executive vice president of programming, of last year’s season four revamp, said: “With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to exceed our wildest expectations, taking us deeper into the inner sanctum of the world with indelible acumen. pulling the Roy family. , humanity and precision.’

Adding: “No doubt this season is no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited about all that’s in store for the coming season.”

Season four comes off the massive success of season three, after HBO revealed last year that 1.4 million viewers watched the season three premiere across all platforms, setting a new record for the show.

It was also the best premiere evening show for any HBO original series since the launch of HBO Max in May 2020.

The 1.4 million viewers were a 21% increase from the season two finale that aired in October 2019 and 13% from the season 2 premiere in August 2019.

The season three premiere was also a whopping 39% higher than the series premiere episode that aired in June 2018.