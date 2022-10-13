Succession gets a Scandinavian twist as season 4 will take its corporate battles to Norway 

Waystar Royco may soon crown a new king in the north.

As the corporate battles on Succession continue to escalate, the upcoming season of the HBO series is getting a temporary reprieve from its usual location in the concrete jungle of Manhattan.

For season four, the Emmy-winning drama will move at least some of its deal-making and family backstabbing practices to the Scandinavian mountains of Norway, according to Variety.

Battle royale: HBO hit Succession will move from Manhattan to Norway for at least part of the upcoming fourth season

The Norwegian setting will set the stage as the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech mogul Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) draws near and members of the Roy family travel to Matsson’s homeland.

‘From the beginning, [showrunner Jesse Armstrong’s] the idea was that the tech company would be run by someone from a Scandinavian country,” producer Scott Ferguson told the outlet.

“In the writer’s room, around February, Jesse had an idea for an episode they wanted to star in [Matsson’s] part of the world.’

Mogul moves: Alexander Skarsgard returns to tech billionaire Matsson and brings the Roy family to his Scandinavian homeland

Cast members such as Skarsgard and Sarah Snook (Shiv) have shot at locations in western Norway, including Atlantic Ocean Road, the Romsdalen Gondola and the Juvet Landscape Hotel.

Cinema fans may remember the Juvet from the 2014 movie Ex Machina starring Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson and Alicia Vikander.

“When we saw images of Juvet’s remarkable architecture and setting, we became very excited,” Ferguson added.

Nature chic: locations include the futuristic Juvet Landscape Hotel, featured in the 2014 film Ex Machina

Billion dollar view: ‘Norway is a beautiful, natural environment. It immediately seemed like a perfect place for a family gathering in the series,” said producer Scott Ferguson

‘Norway is a beautiful, natural environment. It immediately seemed like a perfect place for a family gathering in the series. We studied several countries, but we realized that Norway has this exceptional landscape, like nowhere else in the world.’

As expected, further plot details for the fourth season are being kept secret.

At the end of last season, the series ended with the ruthless Waystar CEO/family patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) withholding control from his children: Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kiernan Culkin), Conor (Alan Ruck), and Shiv ( Pike).

Boss Dad: Brian Cox Returns as Relentless Waystar CEO and Family Patriarch Logan Roy

Iron Throne: Logan’s four children (played by Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Alan Ruck) continue to struggle for control of the company

In addition to Skarsgard, HBO confirmed the return of Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Justin Kirk, Stephen Root, Hope Davis and Cherry Jones as guest stars for the upcoming fourth season.

In September, the HBO series won Outstanding Drama Series at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Matthew Macfadyen, who plays Shiv’s husband Tom, took home Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and showrunner Jesse Armstrong won for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

Making Fun: Cast members Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox and Sarah Snook on friendly terms off-screen at a TV event in June 2022

The series, which many believe is loosely based on News. Corp mogul Rupert Murdoch’s family has been a hit since its premiere in 2018.

While filming for the fourth season began in June 2022, HBO has not yet announced an exact premiere date.