Succession creator Jesse Armstrong DISSES King Charles III during Emmys acceptance speech

The creator and writer of the hit HBO television series Succession has taken a swipe at Britain’s new king days after he took the throne.

Jesse Armstrong, 51, who is herself British, won the night’s Emmy Award for Best Drama Series.

Armstrong then made a sharp remark that “there was a little more voting involved in their Emmy win than in King Charles’ accession.”

‘Big Week for Succession. New King in the UK for us this week. Apparently our victory needed a little more votes than Prince Charles,” Armstrong began.

The creator and writer of the hit HBO television series Succession, Jesse Armstrong, has lashed out at Britain’s new king, Charles III, days after he took the throne

Holding the trophy, British screenwriter Jesse Armstrong accepts the award for Outstanding Drama Series for Succession, along with cast and crew onstage at the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Monday night.

‘Keep it royalist, keep it royalist!’ actor Brian Cox then filled in.

Armstrong continued: “I’m not saying we’re any more legitimate in our position than he is, we’re leaving that to our people, we’re incredibly grateful to have this, it’s a great honour. This group is extraordinary. It’s a team effort.’

Armstrong took home the award for Best Writing for a Drama Series for the show earlier in the evening.

The critically acclaimed series led the nominees to the evening’s awards ceremony with 25 nominations, only two of which were won, the other being Matthew Macfadyen taking home a Supporting Actor trophy.

Succession has swept the Emmys and stunned critics since it premiered in 2018

The show, now in the middle of filming a fourth season, follows the Roy family, a media mogul struggling with Patriarch Logan’s decision to distance himself from their TV and entertainment empire.

It mirrors that of the recent Murdoch family history, as Rupert announced the sale of 21st Century Fox to Disney, marking the end of Fox as the world had known it and raising questions about which of the Murdoch children would be the supreme heir. become.

Armstrong, who is known for writing British comedies In The Thick of It and Peep Show, insists it’s not based entirely on the Australian family, despite being based on a transcript he wrote years earlier called Murdoch.

He said Succession is also inspired by the Redstone dynasty that CBS owns and other conspiracies have been inspired by the Kennedys.

“There is a very slightly unspeakable line you have to walk. So you just need that distance. When we look straight at it, it’s like looking at the sun,” he said of his comparisons to the real families.

Armstrong spent a year researching the Murdochs for the screenplay.

In 2015, his investigation expanded during the Trump campaign and several media scandals when he noted, he said, a shift in the industry.

“I think that’s when Breitbart started bubbling up and Cambridge Analytica, and some of the Sinclair deals. And you start to think, “My goodness, this is starting to feel like a special situation.”

It was initially called Immediate Family but was renamed.

Their first reading was on Election Day in 2018.

They planned to return to producer Adam McKay’s apartment for a Hillary Clinton victory party, but when Trump’s victory became apparent, they began drinking whiskey “from the bottle.”

Succession has been a hit since its launch on HBO. It will enter its second season in August. The cast is shown in a poster for the show

Tears began to fill the eyes of an emotional King Charles III as he held a vigil with his siblings

Speaking of ‘succession’ of the royal variety, King Charles III was officially announced as the British monarch on Saturday, in a pomp and ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism.

Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday.

The accession ceremony is an important constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.

It is the first time the accession ceremony has been held since 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne.

Charles was joined at the ceremony by his wife Camilla, the queen consort, and his eldest son Prince William.

William is now heir to the throne and known by the title Charles long held, Prince of Wales.