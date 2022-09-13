‘Succession’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ win top Emmy Awards

The HBO drama “Succession” and comedy “Ted Lasso” took top honors at the Emmy Awards in a ceremony that divided the awards among repeat winners and also honored several first-timers

Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart collected back-to-back acting trophies, while Zendaya won her second drama actress prize for “Euphoria.”

Several new Emmy winners were struck, with Lizzo, Lee Jung-jae of “Squid Game” and Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph of “Abbott Elementary” collecting trophies.

“Thank you for creating such a safe space to make this very difficult show,” said Zendaya, two-time winner of “Euphoria”, the drama series about teens and their difficult maturing.

“My greatest wish for ‘Euphoria’ was that it could help people heal. Thank you to everyone who shared your story with me. I carry them with me, and I carry them with her character, Rue, too, Zendaya said.

Sudeikis won his second consecutive trophy for the football comedy “Ted Lasso,” with Smart matching that pick for the stand-up-focused comedy “Hacks.” Sudeikis gave a rare awards ceremony to TV consumers.

“Thanks to the people who watch this show and dig as much of it as we do to make it,” he said.

Ralph closed the Emmy Awards show by taking the Best Supporting Actress award for “Abbott Elementary” with a short but rousing song of affirmation.

“I am an endangered species, but I don’t sing a victim song. I’m a woman, I’m an artist and I know where my voice belongs,” she exclaimed. She then encouraged anyone who doubted their dream: “I’m here to tell you that’s what faith looks like.”

The crowd, including Lizzo and many of television’s biggest stars, jumped to their feet to cheer on Ralph.

When Lizzo took home the award for the Best Competition Series trophy for “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” she offered another emotional pep talk.

“When I was a little girl, I only wanted to see myself in the media. Someone fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me,” said the musician.

Brett Goldstein, co-star of Ted Lasso, won comedy supporting actors, while Matthew Macfadyen of “Succession” and Julia Garner of “Ozark” earned the drama series awards.

“It’s such a pleasure and privilege for me to have this insane gift of a part in this amazing show,” Macfadyen said upon receiving the trophy for his role as an intriguing member of a media empire family.

Garner was one of the winners who took advantage of covering all bases by thanking her husband and others in an on-screen message.

“The White Lotus” collected several awards, including best limited series or anthology series.

Host Kenan Thompson kicked off the Emmys with a TV tribute, dismissing Tik-Tok as “little vertical television” and a musical number praising the series’ theme songs, from “Friends” to “The Brady Bunch” to ” Game of Thrones’.

When the music stopped, Thompson provided a mic drop moment – announcing Oprah Winfrey as the first presenter. Winfrey took the stage with an Emmy statuette and called the night “a party!” First prize of the evening went to Michael Keaton for his role in ‘Dopesick’. Winfrey and Keaton hugged before she handed him his trophy.

“It means something,” Keaton said of the award for playing a caring doctor entangled with his patients through addiction. He recalled the “magic” of the TV introduction when his father won a set at a lottery and thanked his parents for not mocking his youthful attempts at acting.

Amanda Seyfried earned the lead actress trophy in limited series for “The Dropout,” in which she played ill-fated Silicon Valley wizz kid Elizabeth Holmes. She thanked a list of family and colleagues and even her dog Finn.

Murray Bartlett won Best Supporting Actor for a limited series of “The White Lotus,” a tragicomedy set in a Hawaii resort. Jennifer Coolidge, who won the Best Supporting Actress award for the show, delighted the audience by rocking to the music meant to break off her acceptance speech.

The award for best variety talk show went to ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’, with stand-up special ‘Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel’ winning the award for best writing for a comedy special.

“Good night, everyone. I’m going home. I’m not a bad winner, but I’m going home because I can’t top this right now,” a vanquished Carmichael told the crowd.

Monday’s lively start to Monday’s show was very different from top drama contenders, such as the violent dystopian “Squid Game,” the somber workplace satire “Severance,” and “Succession,” about a powerful and murderous family. Even comedy nominee “Ted Lasso,” the defending champion, took a dark turn in storytelling.

The Emmys were broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

Early arrivals on the show’s gold carpet set a fun, upbeat note, despite the 80s temperatures with unusual humidity in downtown Los Angeles. Glamor was back with some metallic sparkle and lots of bright colors as an alien Britt Lower, Old Hollywood Elle Fanning and their co-stars posed for photographers.

(AP)