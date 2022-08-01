Successful women make the best advocates to help other women rise up in the ranks

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



New research using data from a U.S. Supreme Court clerk’s hiring decisions finds that female applicants with recommendations from other women in high tenure are most likely to be offered a job.

The study from the Rady School of Management at the University of California, San Diego, examines the impact personal references have on hiring decisions, because who you know is often just as important or more important than what you know when it comes down to it to be accepted.

“Personal referrals and recommendations can act as a gatekeeper process in elite and lucrative occupational contexts,” said Elizabeth L. Campbell, assistant professor of management at Rady School and lead author of the study. “Having the right connections and a strong informal attorney, also known as a sponsor, has a big impact on applicants’ success in the hiring process, beyond their qualifications alone.”

Referrals and recommendations have been shown to be helpful for women, particularly those in male-dominated professions, where women are even more biased than the norm. However, Campbell’s study, published in the journal Academy of Management Discoveriesshows that referrals can have different effects depending on who provides them.

“We find that candidates recommended by male sponsors are more likely to be hired than candidates recommended by female sponsors,” Campbell said. “But when we dig deeper into the data, we find that the story is a bit more complicated. If you measure how long the sponsor has been working in their respective position, also known as their tenure or seniority, this pattern changes. Female candidates being sponsored by female sponsors with high tenure, are most likely to be hired.”

While this research suggests that male sponsors are generally perceived as more persuasive, women with high tenure in their careers may have more power than they think.

“A growing awareness of gender inequality may explain this,” Campbell said. “People are now more aware of how challenging it is for women to achieve high rank and tenure in their careers, compared to men. Knowing that it was harder for women to get into the same place as their male peers changes the assumptions those people make about them women who have attained seniority in their field.”

The authors used field data on real hiring decisions for U.S. Supreme Court internships, as these are elite early career positions in the legal field, which is still male-dominated despite an abundant pool of highly qualified female candidates.

Campbell and co-authors theorize that higher levels of tenure increase the perception of credibility of female sponsors, particularly when it comes to identifying high-quality female candidates. This is because high tenure female sponsors, who are likely to face challenges in their own careers, may be better able to identify young women who are ready for long-term success in the field, compared to male sponsors.

“A takeaway is that high-ranking and high-ranking women, who have been successful in their careers, should feel empowered to use their influence,” Campbell said. “Our research suggests they could have a meaningful impact in helping early career women achieve their goals, especially in spaces where high-tenured women are notable exceptions.”

The authors obtained data for the study from a combination of sources, including the Public Information Office at the Supreme Court and the Judicial Yellow Book, which contains records of judges and the clerks they hire each year.

Using a variety of statistical modeling techniques, the authors examine gender differences in hiring clerkship vacancies, while also checking for other important factors such as the candidate’s qualifications and the sponsor’s previous success in hiring candidates as a clerk.

“While we found evidence of gender differences in hiring decisions, our results also underscore that there are actions professionals can take to address gender inequality,” Campbell said. “Sponsorship is something leaders can do to help talented junior employees succeed. Organizations still need to do their part to eliminate bias from formal hiring and promotion processes. But informal advocacy will continue to play a role in hiring decisions and Our research suggests successful women leaders can make an impact in this area to help talented young women advance in their careers.”

When job seekers are ‘overqualified’, gender bias can come into play

More information:

Elizabeth Lauren Campbell et al, From the Exceptional to the Exceptional: How Gender and Tenure Affect Sponsor Effectiveness, Academy of Management Discoveries (2022). Elizabeth Lauren Campbell et al, From the Exceptional to the Exceptional: How Gender and Tenure Affect Sponsor Effectiveness,(2022). DOI: 10.5465/amd.2021.0083

Provided by University of California – San Diego





