Substitute teacher, 30, accused of raping student, 14, three times is found DEAD in St Louis Jail

An incarcerated substitute teacher in St. Louis, Mo., who was accused of raping his 14-year-old student multiple times, was found dead in his cell under mysterious circumstances.

Brandon Holbrook, 30, was found unresponsive in his jail cell Monday while sitting upright, prompting jail staff to enter the cell to perform CPR and administer Narcan for a possible overdose.

They have said it is unclear whether he actually died from a drug overdose and that there were no signs of trauma to his body.

Holbrook was booked from the St. Louis County Jail and pronounced dead at Barnes-Jewish Hospital an hour later. His cause of death is still under investigation, as authorities found no signs of drug use or trauma.

The autopsy report is pending.

Holbrook, a former high school teacher, was accused of raping a 14-year-old former student three times; Since she was charged, two more accusers have come forward, according to police.

He allegedly groomed the girl online after meeting her on social media before visiting her home on three separate occasions and raping her each time.

Substitute teacher Brandon Holbrook, 30, has died under mysterious circumstances after being jailed for allegedly raping his 14-year-old former student, police say.

Holbrook died in the St. Louis County Jail. No signs of drug use or self-harm were immediately found, although an investigation and autopsy are underway.

Holbrook was accused of raping a former Bernard High School student after he met the student online and began grooming her before visiting her home.

Prison officials are stumped by what happened to Holbrook, saying they checked on the man at 3:15 p.m. Monday and found he was fine, but a half hour later they found him unconscious with headphones on.

Officials first performed CPR, but also administered Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Doug Moore, a spokesman for County Executive Sam Page, said Narcan is typically given to unresponsive inmates because “drug use is prevalent among those in our care.”

Holbrook was two weeks away from a preliminary hearing in his case and was being charged with three counts of second-degree statutory rape and six counts of second-degree sodomy of a minor.

According to Moore, Holbrook had been in a quarantine cell on the eighth floor while awaiting a second negative COVID test result before being transferred back to the prison’s general population.

“Holbrook had met with a mental health social worker earlier that day and was doing well,” Moore said. The caseworker authorized Holbrook to be transferred back to general population, but he died before the transfer was made.

There was “nothing in his cell to indicate he was hurt at all,” Moore said, adding, “we just don’t know what happened.”

Holbrook’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said he “knows for a fact” his client was not suicidal and called his death “highly unusual.”

“We had been talking to him and he was very logical and convincing, consistent and engaging in his defense,” Rosenblum said. ‘Given the circumstances, he was optimistic and optimistic. He still enjoyed very close family ties.

Moore said prison officials are reviewing the tablet Holbrook was using to see what calls or emails he may have sent before his death to give them a lead on what happened.

Each inmate is given a tablet to connect with family and caseworkers, Moore said.