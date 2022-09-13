Substitute PE teacher is arrested ‘after she paid schoolchildren $5 each to BULLY a classmate

<!–

A substitute gym teacher from Lousiana was arrested Monday after she allegedly offered high school students $5 each to beat up a classmate.

Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, is alleged to have paid five students money on Aug. 23 to tackle another student at North Caddo Elementary Middle School in the city of Vivian.

Smith was seen in a video in the gym bleachers while the victim was lying on the floor, according to the Caddo Sheriff Department. She didn’t help the student get up.

The substitute teacher was fired from the Caddo Parish School District and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on $10,000 bail.

She is charged with one count of felony and five counts of juvenile delinquency. More arrests await.

DailyMail.com contacted Caddo Parish School District and North Caddo Elementary Middle School for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

Teacher misconduct is rife in the US as the Louisiana incident closely ties into the firing of a Tennessee principal who was caught on video dragging a special education student, 11, to the floor.

Helen Campbell grabbed the student by the ankles and dragged him down the school hallway for 270 feet, which is the length of two football fields.

Campbell was fired Thursday for “unprofessional conduct, inappropriate conduct, insubordination and dereliction of duty” by Walter Hill Elementary in Murfreesboro.

Rutherford County School Principal Bill Spurlock said the unnamed student failed to comply with a request from Campbell on Nov. 4, 2019, prompting her and teacher Bonnie Marlar to drag the student.

The child suffered minor injuries. Both Campbell and Marlar had filed child abuse charges.

Helen Campbell was fired for ‘unprofessional conduct, inappropriate conduct, insubordination and dereliction of duty’ by Walter Hill Elementary in Murfreesboro

Stills from that security video show Campbell and another member of staff pulling the child by the arm from a chair, grabbing him by the belt and dragging him by the wrists before dragging him by the ankles into the hallway.

Another South teacher was fired in Texas after she “tortured” her students by playing a video of a high-pitched dog whistle for 40 minutes, a lengthy period, as an unusual punishment.

The unidentified teacher played the clip at LeLand Edge Middle School on March 2, causing the students to pinch their ears in pain.

Zoey Lohrs told NBC DFW: “She did the ringing sound that everyone was holding in front of their ears. One of them walked out of the classroom, one of them yelled it was torture and one tried to unplug the computer.’

It is unclear why the students “deserved” the punishment.

Zoey Lohrs, (left) one of the students in the class, said students literally felt like they were being tortured and even tried to turn off the computer to put an end to it. Her mother Janice, right, also criticized the teacher about the incident