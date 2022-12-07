Substation attacks in Oregon and Washington are ‘similar to North Carolina’

<!–

Substations in Washington and Oregon have reported attacks similar to last weekend’s in North Carolina that involved armed individuals and left tens of thousands without power amid freezing temperatures, killing one person.

A federal memo obtained by News Nationwarned, “Power stations in Oregon and Washington have reported physical attacks on substations using hand tools, arson, firearms and metal chains, possibly in response to an online call for attacks on critical infrastructure.”

The aim of the attackers was “to cause widespread power outages with the potential impact of social disruption and violent criminal activity against the government.”

The memo added: “In recent attacks, criminal actors have bypassed security fences by cutting fence joints, setting nearby fires, targeting equipment from a distance or throwing objects over the fence and onto equipment.”

It’s unclear how many facilities were attacked in either state, whether locals were left without power, whether there was a political motive for the attacks, and whether anyone was arrested.

A Duke Energy employee repairs the damage to the Moore County substation

Law enforcement has not yet found a motive for the weekend’s attack in Moore County, North Carolina, though investigators are investigating the possibility that the gunfire was an attempt to disrupt a drag show that was scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Senator Tom Mcinnis, a Republican, said, “It appears to be a willful, willful and malicious act and the perpetrator will be brought to justice and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

At their peak, the outages affected about 45,000 homes, causing residents to lose heat and schools to close. Duke Energy has now completed the repairs and restored power to all but a fraction of those who lost electricity.

One person is known to have died in his home, which was without power at the time, but the cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

There have recently been similar cases of vandalism at substations across the country.

On Nov. 11, 12,000 people in Jones County, North Carolina, were without power for days after a criminal attack. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have yet been made.

Homeland Security subsequently issued an alert on November 30, warning of an increased threat of domestic terrorism.

It said: “Targets of potential violence include: public gatherings, faith-based institutions, the LGBTQI+ community, schools, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, critical US infrastructure, the media and perceived ideological opponents. ‘

A worker inspects one of three “bullet holes” that crippled the North Carolina substation

And in February, three “white supremacists” pleaded guilty to planning gun raids on substations across the country.

“These three defendants have admitted involvement in a disturbing plot, in advance of white supremacist ideology, to attack energy facilities to harm the economy and foment divisions in our country,” said assistant attorney general for national safety Matthew G Olsen.

It is unclear whether they have been convicted.