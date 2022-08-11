Subpoena preceded search warrant to retrieve material from Trump
Former President Donald J. Trump received a subpoena this spring seeking documents federal investigators believed he had failed to hand over earlier in the year when he returned boxes of materials he inappropriately brought with him as he left the White House. three people familiar with the matter said.
The subpoena’s existence helps flesh out the sequence of events that led to Monday’s search of Mr. Trump’s Florida home by FBI agents searching for classified material they believed to be there. could still be, even after efforts by the National Archives and the Department of Justice to ensure it had been returned.
The subpoena suggests that the Justice Department tried methods that had no warrant to account for the material before taking the politically explosive step of sending unannounced FBI agents to Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump and a members-only club.
Two people who knew about the classified documents that the investigators said had been left in Mar-a-Lago indicated that they were so sensitive in nature and linked to national security that the Department of Justice had to intervene.
The summons was unveiled for the first time by John Solomon, a conservative journalist who has also been designated by Mr. Trump as one of his representatives to the National Archives.
The existence of the subpoena becomes used by allies of Mr. Trump to argue that the former president and his team cooperated with the Department of Justice in identifying and returning the documents in question and that the search was unjustified.
The Justice Department declined to comment. Christina Bobb, a lawyer who works for Trump, did not respond to messages. It’s not clear exactly what material the subpoena sought or what documents Mr Trump would have provided in response.
The subpoena took into account a visit by Jay Bratt, the Justice Department’s top counterintelligence officer, weeks later, in early June, to Mar-a-Lago with a small group of other federal officials, one of the people said.
The officials met with Mr. Trump’s attorney Evan Corcoran. Mr. Trump, who enjoys playing host and has a long history of trying to charm officials who inquired about his practices, also appeared. During the visit, officials examined a storage room where the former president had stored material brought with him from the White House.
A few days after the visit, Mr. brat mr. Corcoran and told him to further secure the remaining documents, which were kept in the basement storage room with a stronger padlock, one of the people said. The email was previously reported by The Wall Street Journal.
They then subpoenaed surveillance footage from the club, which could have given officials a glimpse of who was coming in and out of the storage room, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. They received specific footage from parts of the club where they believed the documents may have been stored, the person said.
During the same period, investigators were in touch with a number of Mr Trump’s aides who had some insight into how he stored and moved documents in the White House and were still working for him, three people familiar with the events said.
Among those the investigators reached out to was Molly Michael, Mr. Trump’s aide in the outer Oval Office who also went to work for him in Mar-a-Lago, said three people familiar with the outreach.
Investigators also contacted Derek Lyons, the former White House secretary, whose last day was December 18, 2020, and no longer works for Mr. Trump, with questions about the document-processing process, according to a person known. is with the range.
According to three people familiar with the investigation, federal officials came to believe that Mr. Trump had not left behind all of the material the White House left with him at the end of his term in office.
Less than two months later, about two dozen FBI agents showed up at Mar-a-Lago with a search warrant in Mar-a-Lago, deliberately not wearing blue windshields bearing the agency’s logo commonly worn during searches.
The club was closed, Mr. Trump was near New York, and the FBI spooked a crew repairing a large fountain, a maid dusting, and a handful of Secret Service agents guarding the complex.
The search warrant was broad, allowing officers to search all areas of the club where classified material may have been stored. They went through the basement, Mr. Trump’s office, and at least part of his home in the club.
After hours of searching, they left with several boxes, although they were not filled to the brim and in at least some cases simply contained sealed envelopes containing material the officers had taken and were otherwise empty, a person familiar with the search said.
The person said the FBI left a two-page manifesto of what was taken.
Mr Trump’s team has declined to disclose the contents of the search warrant. A number of organizations, including The New York Times, are suing in federal court to have the seal unsealed.
Some senior Republicans have been warned by Mr. Trump’s allies not to remain aggressive in criticizing the Justice Department and the FBI on the matter, as it is possible that more damaging information about Mr. Trump related to the search will eventually become public. will be.
When Mr. Trump left the White House after refusing to admit he lost the 2020 election and frantically trying to stay in power, a number of boxes of West Wing material came to Florida.
Inside the boxes was a pile of papers, along with items such as a raincoat and golf balls, according to people who were briefed on the contents. The National Archives tried for months after Mr. Trump left office to get the material back and had lengthy discussions with representatives for the former president to obtain material that should have been properly stored by the Archives under the Presidential. Records Act.
When archivists recovered 15 boxes of material this year, they discovered several pages of classified material and referred the matter to the Department of Justice. But officials later concluded that even more classified material was left behind in Mar-a-Lago.
Some of Mr. Trump’s advisers have maintained that they have been trying to work with federal officials all along and have kept an open line of communication.
But others familiar with federal officials’ efforts to recover the documents have painted a very different picture. They have said that Mr Trump resisted returning any government property despite being told he had to.
Some informal advisers to Mr. Trump outside of his direct employee have urged him to claim the documents are personal belongings and keep them there.