Subpoena preceded search warrant to retrieve material from Trump

A few days after the visit, Mr. brat mr. Corcoran and told him to further secure the remaining documents, which were kept in the basement storage room with a stronger padlock, one of the people said. The email was previously reported by The Wall Street Journal.

They then subpoenaed surveillance footage from the club, which could have given officials a glimpse of who was coming in and out of the storage room, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. They received specific footage from parts of the club where they believed the documents may have been stored, the person said.

During the same period, investigators were in touch with a number of Mr Trump’s aides who had some insight into how he stored and moved documents in the White House and were still working for him, three people familiar with the events said.

Among those the investigators reached out to was Molly Michael, Mr. Trump’s aide in the outer Oval Office who also went to work for him in Mar-a-Lago, said three people familiar with the outreach.



<!– Behind the Journalism –> What we consider before using anonymous sources.

How do the sources know the information? What is their motivation to tell us? Have they proven reliable in the past? Can we confirm the information? Even if these questions have been answered, The Times uses anonymous sources as a last resort. The reporter and at least one editor know the identity of the source.

Investigators also contacted Derek Lyons, the former White House secretary, whose last day was December 18, 2020, and no longer works for Mr. Trump, with questions about the document-processing process, according to a person known. is with the range.

According to three people familiar with the investigation, federal officials came to believe that Mr. Trump had not left behind all of the material the White House left with him at the end of his term in office.