Subaru recall: Liberty, Outback, Levorg, WRX, Impreza models may have dangerous brake defect

Subaru has recalled nearly 80,000 of its models after discovering a potentially dangerous problem with its electronic parking brakes.

A total of 78,617 vehicles made between 2015 and 2019 have been recalled as a result of the outage.

The recall, filed with the Ministry of Infrastructure, urged Subaru owners to take their cars to the nearest dealer.

“Due to a manufacturing issue, the Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) adapter cable connector may not work as intended. This could cause the vehicle to move or roll away while the vehicle is in park,” the recall message read.

“If the vehicle moves out of its parked position while unattended, it could increase the risk of an accident resulting in injury or death to occupants and/or other road users.”

Several popular models are affected by the recall, including Liberty sedans, Outback wagons, Levorg wagons and WRX sedans made between 2015 and 2018.

Impreza models and XV models made between 2017 and 2019 are also being recalled.

Subaru Australia said the repair would take about 30 minutes.

Owners of any of the recalled models can book their car for a free repair.

Subaru is currently writing to all affected owners asking them to bring in their car or set up an appointment.

Several popular models are affected by the recall, including the Liberty sedan (pictured), Outback wagons, Levorg wagons and WRX sedans made between 2015 and 2018