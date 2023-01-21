This week, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told MPs that fixed mortgage rates had fallen from the highs seen in October in the wake of the mini-budget.

“We’ve seen new fixed-rate mortgage rates come down since then, both for the lower-risk end of the mortgage market (I’m talking about less than 75 percent loan-to-value here) and the higher-risk end.” said. saying.

“We’ve seen a correction in that regard, and that benefits people looking for mortgages.”

Rates have fallen rapidly since November of last year. On November 1, the average rate on a two-year fixed mortgage was 6.47%, but on January 20 it had dropped to 5.53%.

Going down: Fixed mortgage rates have been falling steadily since the end of November and are expected to go back below 4%

On a £200,000 loan, the drop will result in mortgage payments being £115 cheaper per month.

On five-year arrangements, falling rates from 6.32 per cent to 5.3 per cent saves the owner £204 a month.

Most year-end predictions anticipated rates to be in the 4 to 5 percent range. But with the cheapest five-year five now around 4.2 percent and the declines showing no signs of stopping, could they go even lower?

What are the best mortgage rates offered?

Current offers for those with 40 percent deposits include a 4.19 percent Yorkshire Building Society rate on a five-year solution and 4.49 percent for a two-year Bank of Ireland deal.

For 10-year fixed rates, Halifax offers an even cheaper 4.04%, though all of these deals come with fees attached that will add to the total cost.

Jane King, mortgage and equity release adviser at mortgage firm Ash-Ridge, says: ‘The best deals are for buyers or homeowners with large deposits, as you’d expect.

“If you want a five-year permanent contract, then the Yorkshire offer is worth considering.”

Ups and downs: Mortgage rates have risen gradually since the Bank of England started raising the base rate. Then they skyrocketed after the mini-budget, but now they’re slowly scaling back

Additionally, major lenders including Halifax, Nationwide and The Mortgage Lender have lowered their rates.

Nationwide has cut its rates across its range of products by as much as 0.2 percent, while The Mortgage Lender has cut prices by as much as 0.4 percent.

Will we see rates go back below 4% this year?

“I think we’re really in the middle of a rate war,” says Matt Coulson, a director and principal at mortgage brokerage Heron Financial.

‘Lenders are responding to the slowdown in activity late last year and can really only compete on rates, as there’s not much you can do about the criteria. So if they want more business, they have to make their products cheaper.”

John Charcol’s mortgage technical adviser, Nicholas Mendes, says mortgage rates are falling in part because swap rates have continued to fall for the past several weeks.

Swap rates are an agreement in which two counterparties, such as banks, agree to exchange one stream of future fixed interest payments for another stream of variable payments, based on a fixed price. They tend to show where the markets think long-term mortgage rates are heading.

“In theory, lenders could have applied further reductions to fixed rates earlier, but the impact this could have had with the existing mortgage application seeking to change its rate to a lower one, as well as taking on new business, would have affected their levels. of service”. Mendes says.

‘As a result, we saw small weekly or biweekly reductions.

“With the time it takes for lenders to process a mortgage now getting shorter, we’re going back to a period of competition,” he says.

Chris Skyes, chief technical officer at Private Finance, says it’s inevitable that rates will fall below 4 percent, but it’s less clear when that will happen.

“Unfortunately, no one knows, but with 10-year mortgages closer to less than 4 percent, and exchanges in this space more stable and lower than previous weeks and months, it is possible that lenders will further reduce rates. rates to attract long-term business.,’ he says.

Lenders might even cut below 4 percent as a sort of loss leader or headline-only “break-even” product. We’ve seen this before.

However, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee is due to meet in two weeks and is expected to raise the base rate by between 0.5% and 4%, continuing its battle against inflation.

Big decision: The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates to 4% within a fortnight as it intensifies its battle against stubbornly high inflation.

The Bank has already raised rates from a record low of 0.1% in December 2021 to 3.5% now in a desperate effort to tackle inflation.

The CPI inflation figure stood at 10.5 percent in December, down from 10.7 percent the previous month and also below the 41-year high of 11.1 percent recorded in October.

Rising interest rates have raised the cost of mortgages and other loans, so borrowers will be watching the Bank’s decision on February 2.

Should borrowers consider a tracker mortgage?

Another option for those looking to cut their costs might be to look at variable rates. This could allow them to hold on to a fixed rate until the rate picture becomes clearer.

Mike Staton, director of Staton Mortgages, says that “tracker mortgages with no prepayment fees still appear to be popular, as customers use them to bridge the gap between current high fixed rates and a potential return at two-year fixed rates.” below 4 percent in early 2024.

‘While 10-year and 5-year fixed rates should fall below 4 percent in time for the summer, buyers should expect big rates on these products, as lenders will want to make money somewhere.

“If you have a 40 percent deposit, trackers are currently available at 3.74 percent.”

How about a cheap 10-year fixed mortgage?

Several lenders, including Halifax, Leeds Building Society and Yorkshire Building Society, now offer 10-year fixed products at cheaper rates than shorter-dated offers.

This is because 10-year interest rate swaps are currently lower than their two- and five-year equivalents, which means the market believes interest rates will be lower 10 years from now compared to two. and five years.

However, it is not that simple. It’s hard to predict where interest rates will be a year from now let alone a decade from now, unforeseen events can send the market into flux, as the mini-budget demonstrated.

Accepting such a long-term agreement risks paying more for your loan overall if rates drop faster than the market predicted and you remain stuck in a higher rate.

But there is often flexibility within the products. Most allow you to port your mortgage, taking it with you on the same terms if you move before the end of the loan.

But if your circumstances change and you want to get out of the loan, most will have onerous early repayment fees, making it expensive to do so.