Stylist Melissa Murgana shares the three questions she asks herself before every fashion purchase

A fashion stylist has shared the three questions she asks herself before every purchase, and her best trick for making sure you dress for your shape.

Melbourne-based award-winning stylist Melissa Murgana said she receives messages almost every day from customers saying they’ve bought a new piece of clothing and “don’t know what to wear it with.”

But they never have to ask that question again, provided they ask themselves three questions when they’re in the store.

When it comes to buying a new item, remember these three questions: Does it match a solid color I own? Does it match a print or pattern I own? And does it match a similar shade I own?’ Melissa said (items pictured)

“Keep this in mind before making a purchase as it’s a powerful mantra and it really goes a long way towards a versatile and functional wardrobe,” Melissa wrote Instagram.

When it comes to buying a new item, remember these three questions: Does it match a solid color I own? Does it match a print or pattern I own? And does it match a similar shade I own?’

Melissa said “not only does this give you a minimum number of ways to wear it, but it also creates at least three different looks.”

Melissa said most colors go with black, white, and denim (or neutrals), but it’s the prints and patterns that you need to think about a bit more

She used the example of a raspberry tank top and a green tank top.

Both worked well with a patterned or printed skirt, as well as another block color and “tonal” with a color from the same family.

‘[Remember] most colors go with black, white and denim (also called neutrals),’ said Melissa.

If you can’t answer any of these questions when you want to buy something, it’s a sign you should put it down and walk away.

Thousands who saw the stylist’s video praised it for being “helpful” and “informative,” and said they would definitely use the questions on their next purchase (Melissa pictured)

Thousands of people who saw the stylist’s video praised it for being “helpful” and “informative.”

“Tonal color works so well and adds so much sophistication,” one commenter posted.

“This is how you get the most out of an outfit and make sure it looks great,” added another.

If you’re someone who wants to draw attention to your waist, Melissa highly recommends opting for two contrasting colors on the top and bottom, while if you’re tall, you can use one large block color (pictured)

Previously, Melissa shared her three secrets to dressing for your proportions, and the one trick you should try to make sure you’re dressing right for your shape.

The first secret is thinking about your color combinations.

If you’re someone who wants to draw attention to your waistline, Melissa highly recommends opting for two contrasting colors on the top and bottom, such as black and white.

“Wearing two opposing colors really draws attention to this centerpiece,” explains the stylist.

“While two complementary colors really elongate the silhouette.”

If you’re someone with a cinch-in waist and you want people to notice it even more, Melissa recommends wearing black and white or other contrasting colors to emphasize the difference.

Tall women are great for wearing an all-in-one color scheme.

Melissa’s second fashion secret is that you should always tuck your tops in rather than letting them hang (pictured), as this will accentuate your waistline

Melissa’s second fashion secret is that you should always tuck your tops in instead of letting them hang.

The reason for this is that this will emphasize where you are narrower.

“If you don’t tuck your top in, it cuts you off, doesn’t balance your top and bottom, and hits you at your widest point: your hips,” Melissa demonstrated.

‘A subtle fold draws attention here [your waist] unlike here [your hips].’

For those who don’t have a clear waist definition, the stylist recommends trying to “create a centerpiece for your frame” with a belt (pictured)

Finally, Melissa explained that it’s vital that you dress around your waist, whether you have a long or short torso or even no visible waistline.

“If you’re short on top, Vs are your friend,” she said.

‘Use V-necks and vertical lines to elongate your upper body.

“If you’re taller in body, you’ll want to go for high-waisted pants or skirts and grab attention with horizontal stripes, rather than up-and-down.”

For those who don’t have a clear waist definition, the stylist recommends trying to “create a center point for your frame.”

You can do this with a belt and/or nipped in waist.

Doing this will instantly make you look tighter and narrower at the waist.

