Stylish Queen Maxima of the Netherlands drives a digger

She looked like she belonged in a fashion show, dressed in a vibrant purple suit and stylish matching heels – but that didn’t stop Queen Maxima of the Netherlands from driving an excavator today during her last day in Sweden.

The royal family and her husband King Willem-Alexander took turns taking control of the vehicles during the Volvo Trucks Experience in Gothenburg.

While touring the extensive collection of trucks downtown, Maxima looked effortlessly stylish in a dark purple power trouser suit, which she paired with a bright pink shirt.

She was seen climbing gracefully into the backhoe in matching purple heels.

Queen Maxima’s outfit matched this purple truck she drove around the Volve Trucks Experience Center

The Dutch Queen toured the trucks during the experience and looked curious and interested as she drove past large trucks

Maxima completed her look with matching leather gloves and wore her blonde hair combed back with a bright pink beaded headband.

Earlier in the day, the royal couple joined King Carl Gustaf, 76, and Queen Silvia of Sweden, 78.

The four royals experimented with the technology in the Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg for day two of Maxima and Willem’s visit.

Both Maxima and Silvia opted for a bright pink ensemble today, with Silvia opting for a pink checkered dress and a matching cropped jacket.

Thursday marks the end of their three-day visit and they will later be joined by King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia on a boat trip through Gothenburg – and a visit to the Volvo Trucks Experience Center

The royal couple were joined on Thursday by King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, as they tried out the technology at Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg.

Today’s outing comes after the Dutch royal family joined their Swedish counterparts on Wednesday evening for a dazzling performance at the Stockholm concert hall.

Queen Silvia of Sweden opted for a pink plaid dress and a matching cropped jacket for her getaway to Gothenburg

The Dutch royal family was joined by King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden on Wednesday evening for the orchestral performance in the Stockholm concert hall.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden were also in attendance, as were Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia – all of whom posed outside the venue for a photo with their Dutch colleagues.

The concert came at the end of a long day of visits for Willem-Alexander and Maxima, who were in the second of their three-day state visit to their neighbors in Sweden.