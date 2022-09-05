Styled by Bloom Paul Versace shares his Runaway The Label collection

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The celebrity stylist behind Olivia Molly Rogers and Tayla Damir’s event looks has revealed his top tips for dressing for spring — and by the three-color rule.

Paul Versace, 30, just teamed up with Ran away the label on a bold and bright collection of dresses, blazers and jumpsuits, imbuing his expertise with the lines and cuts of the outfit to suit every woman.

“We were inspired to create a unique collection that could form a spring capsule wardrobe for the Runaway customer. Working with Paul has given our design team first-hand feedback on the key styles Australian women want and need in their wardrobe,” said Runaway The Label founder Prem Patel.

The Melbourne pro became a full-time stylist in 2019 because he enjoyed putting together varied looks and working in a fast-paced environment.

Paul Versace, 30, just collaborated with Runaway The Label on a bold and bright collection of dresses, blazers and jumpsuits, imbuing his expertise with the outfit’s lines and cuts to suit every woman (pictured with Tayla Damir)

The Melbourne pro became a full-time stylist in 2019 because he enjoyed putting together varied looks and working in a fast-paced environment

“I loved being able to express my creative and unique vision with different clients and brands,” he told FEMAIL.

“This collection is fun, bright and bold… perfect for spring. I was attracted to the whole concept of combining different prints and silhouettes.

‘The collection comprises 36 versatile pieces. Each unique piece is inspired by my regular customers and some of Australia’s most influential women in fashion.”

If he could only suggest five items for spring, Paul would encourage his customers to choose an oversized blazer, trousers with a tail, a statement heel, basic basics and a maxi dress for day and evening.

“For someone who is very tall I would recommend a bold print or color in a longer silhouette and for someone who is short I would recommend an outfit that accentuates their waist and legs. When styling my clients, I always recommend a mini dress,” he said.

If he could only suggest five items for spring, Paul would encourage his customers to opt for an oversized blazer, pants with a tail, a statement heel, basics and a maxi dress from day to night.

In demand across Australia for his styling expertise, Paul always follows the ‘three color rule’ when putting together an outfit

In demand throughout Australia for his styling expertise, Paul always follows the ‘three color rule’ when putting together an outfit.

“That said, when styling a look, I try to mix and match up to three colors, be it prints, block colors, and accessories,” he said.

‘Accessing your outfit to take your look to the next level is always my thing when I’m trying to take an outfit to new heights.’

On particularly cool evenings, he recommends teaming pieces, such as a crop top and a blazer, to make sure you stay warm.

Buttoning or buttoning an oversized shirt to create a more appropriate size for your size is also an important “hack” that Paul likes to use.