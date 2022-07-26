Stuntman’s son, eight, is pulled from flaming vehicle after stunt goes wrong in Russia

Video shows a stuntman headlong crashing into and setting fire to a row of cars in Russia with his eight-year-old son inside after a dangerous car stunt went horribly wrong.

Stuntman Sergey Kocherga, 40, used his young son Timur in the act from which both made miraculous escapes as marshals and spectators came to their rescue.

The boy was trembling with fear after being pulled from the fireball wreckage, an eyewitness said.

Video shows the couple crashing into a Crosskart as they try to clear several cars after racing up a ramp.

They plopped into the first car and drove over the second, their stunt vehicle going up in flames in front of hundreds of spectators.

Sergey suffered burns to his arm and back and required medical attention, but the boy was “unharmed” and “continued to perform” other stunts.

The boy comes from a dynasty of stunt performers and has been taking part in shows since he was three.

Despite this, Russian authorities have launched a ‘procedural check’ into the incident in Ivanovo in which his father was the driver.

“The investigation has shown that during the stunt show, while performing the jump, two people were injured, including a minor,” said the Commission of Inquiry.

“Detectives will determine all circumstances and causes of the incident.”

A second investigation has been opened by the public prosecutor and criminal prosecution is possible.

The father made no apologies for using his son as a stunt boy.

The child’s grandfather – who is also called Sergey – is also a stuntman.

“It was really nice that you visited our show,” the injured Crosskart driver told locals. ‘Our profession is stuntman and we always take risks. We have chosen this. I’m safe and sound, everything is fine.

He added: ‘Thank you for calling and messaging me and worrying about my health. All is well, all is well. We’re alive, we’re safe and sound.’

But shocked spectator Maria Polyakova said: “They say that the boy has been a stuntman from the age of three, and that there is a whole dynasty. And apparently this is their way of life. But for me it was terrible.’

She added: ‘For me this is beyond reality – to use an eight year old child for such a dangerous trick.

‘At the same time, I read an interview in 2019, where [Sergey Kocherga] admitted that this trick was the most dangerous of all and he did not take his son with him.

“So apparently he has already decided at the age of eight that it is possible.”

She said, “Thank God they responded quickly. Really, it only lasted a few seconds and the boy was quickly knocked out.

“When they took the boy out and took off his helmet, I saw him trembling with fear. This will remain before my eyes for a long time to come.

‘This is a child. And I don’t think they can take that kind of risk on purpose. Let him decide when he turns 18.

“Now the child, and in fact, because he does this, he won’t even have an instinct for self-preservation.”

Another spectator Sergey Resnichny said that stuntman dad was “tired” when he took the car jump with his son.

‘This takes a lot of energy. It may be a maximum of one performance per day, two days in a row. And they had six performances in four days. It’s very physically demanding.’

Other commentators supported the call to ban children from participating in stunts.