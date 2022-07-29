Stunning sisters Olympia and Holly Valance celebrate the Neighbours finale in Mykonos

They are the beautiful Aussie sisters who both rose to fame in the iconic soap opera Neighbours.

And on Thursday, Olympia and Holly Valance celebrated the highly anticipated finale of the hit show all the way in Mykonos.

Olympia, 29, who is ten years younger than her sister, shared a photo of the couple in Greece, where she is currently on honeymoon with AFL star Thomas Bellchambers.

Beautiful sisters Olympia and Holly Valance celebrated the Neighbors final in Mykonos on Thursday

‘WOW. So, that was it, the last episode ever of Neighbours. What an end of an era for all of us,” said Olympia.

She added, referring to their characters on the show, “Great love from Greece, Flick and Paige.”

The pair were pictured sipping champagne at sunset, with Olympia stunning in a yellow bustier dress while Holly, who is married to British billionaire property developer Nick Candy, looking chic in a floral gown.

Holly, 39, began her career with Neighbors as Felicity ‘Flick’ Scully in 1999. Pictured

Holly, 39, began her Neighbors career as Felicity ‘Flick’ Scully in 1999.

She left the soap in 2002 to start her music career, with hits like Kiss Kiss and Down Boy.

However, she has largely withdrawn from the limelight since she married billionaire Nick Candy.

Olympia, meanwhile, played Paige Smith on Neighbors from 2014 to 2017, but reprized her role in 2020 for the show’s 35th anniversary.

Both sisters returned to the show this week for the finale, which also saw Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Guy Pearce return.

Both sisters returned to the show this week for the finale, which also saw Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Guy Pearce return. In the picture with Natalie Imbruglia

“The neighbors have always felt like my home,” Olympia recently told the Greek publication Neos Cosmos.

“There’s a reason everyone calls Buren the best training ground in the world.”

She said the news of the show’s cancellation in March following the loss of her main UK broadcast partner Channel 5 made her extremely sad.

“I feel like I grew up with Neighbours… it’s incredibly special to step back into Paige’s shoes as Australia bids farewell to the most iconic television show,” she added.