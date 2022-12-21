Stunning moment Tibetan monks erupt in wild celebration as Argentina win the World Cup

Heartwarming images have surfaced on social media of a large group of Tibetan monks celebrating Argentina’s World Cup victory.

A clip was uploaded to Twitter page World Football Club after superstar Lionel Messi led La Albiceleste to victory in Qatar.

The footage shows the monks tasting nirvana at the full-time whistle.

After sharing the vision with his more than 117,000 followers, Australian football great Craig Foster was blown away by the scenes.

“Of all the amazing expressions of collective emotion and unity of human experience that is the global language of football, this is perhaps the most enlightening,” the former Socceroos midfielder tweeted.

A large group of Tibetan monks watch the World Cup final between Argentina and France

Footage uploaded to Twitter shows the euphoric monks in a taste of ecstasy at the full-time whistle

‘Tibetan. Monks. Some earthly desires are irresistible and relief can wait another day.

‘Football. What a match.’

A number of Foster’s followers were equally impressed by the footage, with one declaring “no other sport comes close,” a reference to football uniting people worldwide.

Another said, ‘Great! Thanks for sharing Craig.”

A third said ‘it seems the whole world was watching Argentina and France’.

It followed superstar Lionel Messi who led La Albiceleste to victory in Qatar on a penalty shootout

Of all the astonishing expressions of collective emotion and unity of human experience that is the global language of football, this is perhaps the most enlightening. Tibetan. Monks. Some earthly desires are irresistible and relief can wait another day. Football. What a match. pic.twitter.com/Ih1gEyiKx2 — Craig Foster (@Craig_Foster) December 20, 2022

Tibetan monks devote their lives to prayer and serving others.

Part of the Buddhist faith, their leader is the Dalai Lama, with a strong emphasis on reincarnation.

It is promoted that “creatures” are born in different realms of existence, specifically the animal realm, the human realm, the divine realm and the spirit realm.

It is said that the realms depend on karma committed in past lives.