Stunning moment bear interrupts marriage proposal in Mexico

Here’s a marriage proposal that ended with a yes.

The couple’s engagement was stunningly interrupted when a wild black bear waltzed across a patio in the Chipinque Ecological Park in Mexico’s northeastern state of Nuevo León last Wednesday.

Ricardo Morales told DailyMail.com that he was about to put the ring on his girlfriend Cecilia Canabal’s finger when the large animal suddenly and slowly walked along the rose-covered floor, in block letters saying “marry me.”

“Before the bear passed, we listened to the gardeners and the people from the hotel, from the restaurant, they told us not to be afraid,” Morales recalls. “We looked there and of course saw a black shadow. And this shadow came closer and closer to us.’

A black bear interrupted Ricardo Morales’s marriage proposal to his now-fiance Cecilia Canabal at the Chipinque Ecological Park in Nuevo León, Mexico, last Wednesday

Ricardo Morales with his now-fiance Cecilia Canabal, who got engaged last week at Chipinque Ecological Park in Mexico. Morales told DailyMail.com that he and Canabal have been dating for 14 months and will get married in spring 2023

The stunned couple, who have been dating for 14 months and are getting married in the spring of 2023, watched their photographer friend shoot the proposal and held out as the bear sauntered right past them.

The bear, Morales recalls, made no noises or threatened any of the other restaurant customers.

“There was no sense of nervousness, of fear of the bear because it wasn’t aggressive,” he said.

The bear eventually climbed over a wall and walked into a yard before disappearing.

Ricardo told DailyMail.com that he was about to put the engagement ring on Cecilia’s finger when they noticed the bear’s shadow and were told to keep calm by the hotel restaurant staff.

The pair kept cool and didn’t look nervous as the black bear roamed in front of them before climbing over a wall and entering a garden

The viral video, which was uploaded to Morales’ Facebook account, received a lot of congratulations from the couple’s friends.

Morales’ friends applauded him for the idea of ​​using the bear as a prop to ask his girlfriend the question.

Gerardo Rodríguez asked, ‘how much did it cost to rent the bear?’ According to Morales, “it was part of the romantic dinner at Chipinque.”

Danyela Díaz saw what the bear looked like as a healthy marriage.

“May it be a sign of much prosperity, love and happiness,” she wrote. “What a unique moment.”

The animal’s sighting comes a week after another black bear was captured walking into a restaurant in the Chipinque Ecological Park.

The video shows the bear standing across a row of covered food trays as guests kept their distance before finally leaving the restaurant without incident.