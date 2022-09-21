Stunning image from NASA astronaut captures ‘star trails in space’ from the ISS

A NASA astronaut captured star trails from space in a stunning photo taken aboard the International Space Station.

Donald Pettit, an active American astronaut who has traveled to the ISS three separate times, was able to use his free time during missions to take pictures of space from inside the station’s glass dome – known as the Dome – that provides epic views of the cosmos.

He set up his Nikon D3s camera and let it take a 15-minute exposure shot.

At the top of the image, white lines show the tracks of distant stars, which are curved by the rotation of the space station as it orbits Earth.

A NASA astronaut captured star trails from space (top of image above) from aboard the International Space Station

Earth itself is seen in the lower half of the image, with orange streaks of city lights and countless blue dots—each representing a lightning strike from a storm below.

The image contains a green glow, known as airglow, that separates Earth from space. It is similar in color to the northern lights in the night sky, which most people know as the northern and southern lights.

“The northern lights are excited by electrons and other solar particles coming down through Earth’s magnetic fields, which is why you see them in the polar regions,” Pettit said Newsweek. ‘Airglow is everywhere on Earth, and the molecules in the upper atmosphere are excited by solar activity.’

The photo was posted to Reddit on September 11 and received over 68,000 likes and hundreds of comments from users.

Donald Pettit (above), who has traveled to the ISS three separate times, was able to use his free time during missions to take pictures of space from inside the station’s glass dome – known as the cupola – which provides epic views of the cosmos

Pettit also explained how astronauts are able to find time to take pictures of the cosmos.

“We work 12- to 14-hour days six days a week at the station, and outside of that you’re free,” he told Newsweek.

‘Outside your normal working hours you can do whatever you want, which includes sleeping and eating and keeping in touch with your family. And then you can use that time for photography. If I could take a few hours of photography a day, that would be a real treat.’