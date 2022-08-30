Stunning ‘Einstein Ring’ is spotted 12 billion light-years from Earth by NASA’s James Webb
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured a near-perfect “Einstein Ring,” a bull’s eye that occurs when light from one galaxy or star passes through another galaxy or massive object, 12 billion light-years from Earth — one light year is about six trillion miles.
First predicted by Albert Einstein in 1915, the glowing circle is formed as light from one distant galaxy, called SPT-S J041839-4751.8, bends around another closer to Earth.
Astronomers have discovered hundreds of Einstein rings, but for the JWST to be able to capture the luminous ring around a radiant bright blue light, it had to be perfectly aligned with the galaxy.
Thomas Collett, of the Institute of cosmology and gravitation at the University of Portsmouth, who discovered another Einstein Ring in 2018, explained that the two galaxies also aligned along the telescope’s line of sight to create a “phenomenon, called strong gravitational lensing’. , where we see multiple images of the galaxy in the background.’
In 1915, German-born Einstein claimed that gravity is the result of massive objects distorting the structure of the universe, which he called spacetime.
Experts have since been able to test his theory of general relativity within the solar system, proving that his groundbreaking work has been scrutinized, which has been found among hundreds of Einstein rings.
The physicist’s general theory of relativity states that massive objects cause a distortion in space-time. And in the case of the Einstein Ring, light from one distant galaxy is bent around another galaxy, causing a distortion.
The image, although created by JWST, was shared by Redditor spaceguy44 who searched the raw data and colored images to share with the world.
The glowing formation was captured by the telescope’s NIRCam (Near InfraRed Camera), which is designed to capture light from the earliest stars and galaxies.
NASA hopes to learn more about the early Universe and the Big Bang.
Spaceguy44 explains that the distant galaxy has been distorted into a perfect ring by a huge foreground galaxy.
‘This happens when the background galaxy, the foreground galaxy and the observer are perfectly aligned. This means that J0418 is actually directly behind the foreground galaxy, the Redditor shared.
‘We wouldn’t be able to see J0418 without the light-bending properties of gravity. Without the lens effect, the galaxy would probably look like the most distant galaxies: a small spot of light.’
Last August, another Einstein Ring was spotted 3.4 billion light-years from Earth.
The image shows six luminescent spots of light clustered in the center, four of which form a circle around a central pair.
However, the formation consists of only two galaxies and a single distant quasar that is magnified as it passes through the gravitational field of the galaxies.
The quasar, known as 2M1310-1714, is further from Earth than the pair of galaxies.
A quasar is the extremely bright core of an active galaxy, and its powerful glow is created by the incredible amounts of energy released by gas falling toward the supermassive black hole at its center.
The light from the quasar is curved around the galaxy pair because of their massive mass, giving the incredible appearance that the galaxy pair is surrounded by four quasars – when in reality a single quasar is far beyond,” the European Space Agency (ESA) shared in a statement.
EINSTEIN’S GENERAL THEORY OF RELATIVITY
Albert Einstein (pictured) published his general theory of relativity in 1915
In 1905, Albert Einstein established that the laws of nature are the same for all non-accelerating observers, and that the speed of light in a vacuum was independent of the motion of all observers – known as special relativity.
This groundbreaking work introduced a new framework for all of physics and proposed new concepts of space and time.
He then spent 10 years trying to incorporate acceleration into the theory, finally publishing his general theory of relativity in 1915.
This determined that massive objects cause a distortion in space-time, which is felt as gravity.
At its simplest, it can be thought of as a giant rubber sheet with a bowling ball in the center.
Pictured are the original historical documents related to Einstein’s prediction of the existence of gravitational waves, displayed at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem
As the ball deforms the sheet, a planet bends the fabric of space-time, creating the force we feel as gravity.
Any object that comes close to the body will fall towards it due to the effect.
Einstein predicted that if two massive bodies came together, it would create such a huge ripple in spacetime that it should be detectable on Earth.
It was last demonstrated in the hit movie Interstellar.
In a segment where the crew visited a planet that fell within the gravity of a massive black hole, the event caused time to slow down tremendously.
Crew members on the planet barely aged, while those on the ship were decades older when they returned.