Stunning drone footage shows Fall colors breaking out across the US

Less than two weeks into autumn, nature is already revealing incredible colors and foliage associated with the season.

Recent drone footage shows that autumn has officially arrived across the US and has brought with it some magnificent hues.

The first video, shot by John Rowe for Storyful, shows fall hues of red, orange and yellow covering thousands of trees in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire.

Balsams Resort, located right on the lake in the New England town, looks picturesque when a camera flies overhead, showing miles of fall foliage ranging in color from dark green to pink.

Drone footage taken in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire shows the incredible colors of the trees just a week and a half after fall officially began

The scene looks picturesque with a resort located right on the lake in New Hampshire

Drone footage slowly pans over miles and miles of trees in the picturesque town.

The camera then flies over the lake, showing the mountains surrounding the resort and the lake itself.

The video was recorded on 30 September and the colors are only expected to become even more present and vivid in the coming days and weeks.

“The fall colors were on fire,” Rowe wrote on his YouTube channel.

Similarly, new colors moved into Utah throughout the United States.

Some trees on top of the hills have yet to begin their color changing transition

In contrast to the more yellow and orange hues shown in the New Hampshire footage, Midway, Utah, experiences dark purples and reds in footage taken on September 30.

The nearly two-minute video shows acres of trees with some small glimpses of homes in the area.

‘These spectacular fall colors are suffocating this Utah mountain resort!’ said Chris Williams, the man who took the video.

The colors of trees in Utah range from dark green to purple and red

Some bursts of yellow pop through the purple, red and green trees are Midway, Utah

Rowe’s drone also caught some of the first fall colors near Jobs Pond in Orleans County, Vermont, and striking footage shared to Facebook on Sept. 27 shows.

He also got great shots of Norton, Vermont, which recently received a bit of sun after a stretch of rain.

“After another cloudy day, the sun came out just before sunset,” Rowe wrote in his Facebook post. ‘Enjoy this short video showing the current foliage conditions in the area.’

That video was taken over Norton Pond on Sept. 23, according to his Facebook account.

Video of Jobs Pond from September 27th showed amazing clouds over the hilly ridges as trees were just beginning their annual transformation

Breathtaking photos from Orleans County, Vermont show thousands of trees on the hilly terrain leading up to a lake

A day after autumn began, the trees were just beginning to show signs of the season’s arrival

More traditional fall colors, yellow, orange and even light brown, could be seen in Vermont in drone footage taken in Norton

In Colorado, Barry Stevenson caught the greens and yellows over the upper Fryingpan Valley.

“The shiny deep colors are due to a relatively wet summer in this area of ​​the state,” Stevenson said.

The man, who told Storyful he is a filmmaker, ‘regularly’ documents nature for his work.

Amazing view of the bright yellow to forest green trees in Fryingpan Valley, Colorado

Not all the trees in each video are on the same page, though.

According to PopClock.comgenetic variation can be a reason why some trees, even of the same species, change faster or slower than those around it.

“Trees change color when they sense that the days are getting shorter and the temperatures are dropping, and genes play a key role in how trees feel about the coming winter. But genetic variation among different tree species, and even different individuals within a species, causes some trees to change color earlier than others’, states a newsletter.

What causes the leaves to change each year? The answer, of course, comes down to natural science.

Aerial shots of the trees in Utah could be mistaken for the beautiful multi-colored tulip fields in the Netherlands

An Article published by the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry explains that the process starts each year due to the rotation of the sun and its direct impact on plants and greenery.

‘In autumn, due to changes in the length of daylight and changes in temperature, the leaves stop their food making process. The chlorophyll breaks down, the green color disappears, and the yellow to orange colors become visible and give the leaves part of their autumn splendor,’ the article says.