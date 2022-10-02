Stunning carvings and crafts showcase the UK’s finest woodcarving

The best of British woodworking talent is judged at a prestigious event.

Three competitors compete to win Heritage Crafts and Axminster Tools’ Woodworker of the Year.

And – as these pictures show – the competition is fierce. The three finalists are a wood carver, a cabinet maker and a musical instrument maker. And the winner will be chosen on 7 November.

Otters apparently swim in an elm board. Most of the work of the worker David Robinson is about wildlife, landscapes, flowers and plants

Rockpool: The ‘billiard table’ is inspired by a rock pool in the Western Isles of Scotland – and is filled with sea creatures

This tabletop celebrates the carver’s memorable trips to Peru and Brazil and records 21 animals. David said that “the jaguar’s expression was a challenge to capture, the look of disdain on the giant river otter’s face is a delight and the sloth … well, life is clearly good, hang in there, be happy”

Taking inspiration from the highlands of Loch Rannoch, this shows an Osprey swooping down to catch a trout. It is made from Scottish elm, hand-rubbed oil and beeswax

Daniel Carpenter, director of Heritage Crafts, said: ‘We are delighted with the quality on display among the finalists for this new award with Axminster Tools.

“Britain is full of craft talent, despite the fact that it is not always easy for craftsmen to do what they do amid the challenges and demands of modern life.

‘We need to shout louder about this important and enriching part of our culture.’

The three finalists are David Robinson from East Lothian in Scotland, Jonathan Hill from London and Robin Johnson from Hastings.

David Robinson is a self-taught woodcarver with 30 years of experience.

He works mostly with chisels he made himself from old penknives and pieces of old Land Rover springs.

The carver most often uses Scottish hardwood for his projects – using its grain to express expression in the animals he depicts.

Meanwhile, Jonathan makes historic and modern stringed instruments including viola d’amore, lira da braccio, violin and viola families.

This Lira da braccio – a European renaissance bowed stringed instrument – is largely based on the example by Giovanni Maria da Brescia in the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford

This Northern Italian Brescian-style instrument is the same size as a viola and has five fretted strings on the fingerboard and two bourdon strings that can be tuned as the player wishes

This stunning Die Lorelei 7/7 Viola D’Amore has a beautiful teal color with its decoration based on the legend of ‘die Lorelei’, a German poem by Heinrich Heine in which an enchanting, seductive mermaid lures sailors to their deaths. Each piece is made using traditional techniques and materials to fit the theme. The color is made from indigo carmine dye and phthalocyanine oil pigment

His biography reads that he ‘worked for a master violin maker in Yorkshire and studied instrument making in Turkey with a master traditional oud maker.’

And his website says his work reflects the beauty, craftsmanship and non-standardization seen in historic instruments.

Finally, Robin Johnson produces bespoke joinery, furniture and metalwork from his workshop in Hastings.

In the last 12 months he has designed and built the furniture for a gold medal winning main garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and featured in TV shows Kings of the Wood and Salvage Hunters – The Restorers.

All sixty’s work will be judged for the competition run by Heritage Crafts.

The charity was set up to celebrate and protect traditional craft skills as a fundamental part of Britain’s living heritage.

Robin makes abstract corner bookcases, constructed from hardwood plywood with cedar trim. Robin cut thousands of mixed hardwood cubes to various lengths, then attached them to the outer surfaces of the shelves, before finishing the inner surfaces of the bookcase in Micro-Cement in a range of colors

This wooden house sits by a small lake on a metal frame and uses an old felled oak tree for its structure

Robin was commissioned by garden and landscape designer Joe Perkins to design and create a space for his Meta Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which explored the relationship between fungi and trees. This is the Chanterelle chair, inspired by the shape of the mushroom with which the chair shares its name

Its president is King Charles and it has The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades as administrator.

Axminster Tools works with makers and makers of all levels, from professionals to craft enthusiasts.

A spokesman said: ‘This new award celebrates a craftsman who has made an outstanding contribution to woodworking over the last year.

‘It recognizes a contribution that is far beyond the ordinary, based on a proven dedication to a particular woodworking skill.’

The judges are Robin Wood, an internationally respected green woodworker, Alan Styles, CEO of Axminster Tools and Sarah Goss, a traditional woodcarver.