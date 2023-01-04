Stunning blue-eyed ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ bewitches social media – as she’s identified

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The hunt for “Peach Bowl Girl,” the young woman who became an Internet sensation after appearing on TV for mere moments when the Georgia Bulldogs took on the Ohio State Buckeyes, is over.

Xavier University lacrosse player Catherine Gurd, nicknamed “Peach Bowl Girl,” went viral after TikTok creator Hayden Sheppard posted a short video of her with the caption, “Someone find this girl from upstate Ohio…for the love of God.”

As the camera pans towards her, she watches the game intently in the crowd with her hands in a prayer position on her lips.

Three seconds of fame: It only took seconds for ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ to go viral. In the photo, Catherine Gurd is at the game

At the time of writing, Sheppard’s video has been viewed more than 3.4 million times.

“Those eyes, that make a man move there to OHIO,” said one person.

“By far the prettiest freaking eyes,” another TikTok user wrote.

Ever since the TikTok went viral, the internet has been trying to track her down and now people have their answer.

Gurd posted a video two days after the Peach Bowl with the caption, “POV your 3 seconds on TV somehow makes you go viral.”

In a follow-up to TikTok, the teen posted an ironic video of herself in front of a news story that read, “When you kick off 2023 with a new name.”

It’s revealed that ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ is Xavier University lacrosse player Catherine Gurd (left with a relative at the game). She is an Ohio State Buckeyes fan

TikTok creator Hayden Sheppard posted a short video of her with a caption, “Someone find this girl from upstate Ohio…for the love of God.” She is on the left of the photo

Gurd’s hometown is New Albany, Ohio, and she is a freshman biomedical science student. The teen is on the right in the photo

Gurd’s intense concentration on the game and her striking blue eyes made her go viral

According to her profile at Xavier UniversityGurd’s hometown is New Albany, Ohio, and she is a freshman biomedical science student.

It is clear that Gurd is a sports fan and is a superstar on the field himself.

She is a four-year varsity letter winner in lacrosse and field hockey, and was a three-year captain in lacrosse.

She posted 28 ground balls and 14 caused turnovers during her junior season.

Last season, Gurd received First Team All Conference and First Team All Region honors.

‘[She] led her team to back-to-back second places in the state in 2018 and 2019, posting a 39-8 record during this span.

And she also “earned academic All-Honors from 2017-21… [and] also played club lacrosse for Impact Lacrosse.”

Gurd is pictured at left with her Xavier University lacrosse teammates and in uniform at right

Gurd posted two TikToks revealing herself as “Peach Bowl Girl,” with one captioning: “When you kick off 2023 with a new name”

And now she’s finding fans off the field and getting countless comments for her reaction videos to her internet fame.

“Crazy how a 5 second clip made everyone think who this girl is,” one person wrote under one of her videos.

“She has the same piercing blue eyes as [actress] Alexandra Daddario,’ another person added.

“If a picture of me went viral during a game, I would have had a double chin and makeup running all over my face. and they caught you looking FLAWLESS whatever (sic),” someone else joked.

“I LITERALLY SAY OUT LOUD “wow that girl is beautiful!” WHILE WATCHING (sic),’ one fan wrote.

Both videos have been viewed more than four million times.

The No. 1 Bulldogs won the Peach Bowl 42-41 over the No. 4 Buckeyes.