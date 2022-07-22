Stunned Pennsylvania cop forced to shoot 15ft pet SNAKE in the head after it strangled its owner

Police officers in Pennsylvania were forced to shoot a man’s 10-foot-long pet snake in the head after it wrapped itself around his throat, causing him to have a heart attack.

Police were called after the reptile violently assaulted its owner, 28, in southeastern Pennsylvania’s Fogelsville on Wednesday afternoon.

Paramedics, firefighters and police arrived at 2:12 p.m. after a chilling report: ’28-year-old man with a hose wrapped around his neck.’

According to Lieutenant Peter Nickischer of Upper Macungie Township, respondents could hardly believe what they were seeing.

He said, “I heard part of that message go out, and I even contacted the chief and said, “What was that shipping?”

Upper Macungie Township Police Lieutenant Peter Nickischer said the officer ‘did what he had to do’

“I think one of the officers described it as a scene from a horror movie and that’s probably the most appropriate way to describe it,” he said. 6ABC.

Initially, officers tried to cut the snake off the man’s neck with a knife. But when he tried to do so—and was running out of time—an officer stepped back and shot it in the head.

Lieutenant Nickischer added: “Very literally, the officer looked into the room and the snake looked up at him. I mean, it was a face-to-face… The officer just did what he had to do.

“It was a very dire situation for this person.

“They had to be very careful to protect themselves. Getting too close, you know, trying to get on with this reptile wasn’t a smart decision.”

The man’s house in Upper Macungie Township, PA, where the snake violently attacked him

Another 28-year-old snake is pictured slithering around the upstairs window

He explained that the snake’s diaphragm was wrapped tightly around the man’s throat. But his head was just far enough away to be shot without endangering the owner.

After it died in a single-shot impact, rescuers dragged the hose away from the man and paramedics began CPR.

Lieutenant Nickischer added: “At that point the snake started to slip, but as you can imagine it is a very large snake, so it is still scattered in the hallway of this house.”

The man is now recovering in hospital, although his current condition is unknown.

He also owns numerous other snakes, neighbors confirmed. One was filmed sliding through an upstairs window.

It’s unclear why the 15-foot reptile turned against him.

