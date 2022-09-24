Stunned Chinese doctors discover 8cm acupuncture NEEDLE stuck up 11-year-old boy’s penis

<!–

Doctors were speechless after discovering an acupuncture needle during an X-ray of a boy’s penis.

The medics made the painful discovery after examining the 11-year-old patient who was having trouble urinating.

Unable to explain the boy’s pain, he was sent to Jiangxi Children’s Hospital in Jiangxi Province, central China, for an X-ray.

After the scan, the doctors were shocked to find that an 8cm needle had been inserted into his penis and pushed up his bladder tube, the mirror said.

An X-ray shows the needle inserted from the urethra by a boy in Nanchang, China, undated. The needle has been removed at Jiangxi Children’s Hospital

After questioning the boy, he admitted that he himself put the needle in his urethra because he was “bored” and wanted to find out if it was possible.

Chief medic, Rao Pinde, said the boy had inserted the needle 12 hours before he was seen, which prevented him from urinating.

When his penis became sore, he asked for help, but didn’t admit what he had done — he was then rushed to an operating room where the needle was removed via non-invasive surgery using an endoscope that locates the needle.

The boy was later allowed to go home after his surgery.

An X-ray revealed that the 87mm needle had been placed in the 10-year-old Iranian boy’s urethra in such a way that trying to pull it out could have caused further damage.

Last year, a 10-year-old boy had a sewing needle the same length as a Twix removed through his penis after it became lodged in his urethra.

The unnamed child, from Iran, was taken to hospital after shoving the 9cm-long object inside and struggling for more than three hours to get it out.

Doctors treating the boy said he pushed the needle into his urethra, which contains urine and semen, blunt end first.

It’s unclear why he did that, but the medics noted a number of possible reasons, including curiosity, pleasure, or a brief psychological episode.

But they said he had no history of mental health problems.

The details of the circumstances surrounding the incident, revealed in the news Urology Case Reportsare scarce.