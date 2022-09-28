Studying for SATs? Strategic self-control may beat pure willpower

An open book and notebook. Credit: Aaron Burden, Unsplash, CC0 (creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)



Two studies of nearly 20,000 high school students found that students who reported using at least one self-monitoring strategy, such as turning off their phones, spent more time practicing for the SAT and had higher SAT scores than students who relied purely on willpower. Chayce Baldwin of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Angela Duckworth of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and co-authors present these findings in the open-access journal PLoS ONE on 28-09-2022.

When working towards a goal, a person can use self-control strategies that help them align their actions with their goal and avoid attractive alternatives, such as tracking their progress. Alternatively, they can use sheer willpower to avoid temptations and force themselves to work. Previous research suggests that strategic self-control may be more effective than willpower, but few studies have compared these approaches in practice.

To shed new light on the subject, Baldwin and colleagues teamed up with the College Board to conduct two survey studies of 19,822 U.S. high school students. The surveys included questions about how the students motivated themselves while studying for the SAT exam, which colleges use to make admissions decisions. For example, students indicated whether they had turned off their cell phones, set up a distraction-free place to study, or made a study schedule — or whether they “just wanted themselves” to study.

Statistical analysis of the results showed that the use of self-monitoring strategies was associated with more time spent practicing for the SAT exam and higher SAT scores, even when differences in socioeconomics and past performance between the students were taken into account.

The more self-control strategies students reported using, the higher their SAT scores were. However, as more strategies were used, the added benefit of each decreased, suggesting that students may only need to use a limited number of self-monitoring strategies to enjoy their apparent benefits.

Based on these results, the researchers suggest that helping students use self-monitoring strategies could be a cost-effective way to increase their SAT scores, especially given the high cost of formal SAT coaching. They also call for further observational and experimental research to confirm and build on these findings.

More information:

Chayce Baldwin et al, Self-monitoring and SAT results: evidence from two national field studies, PLoS ONE (2022). Chayce Baldwin et al, Self-monitoring and SAT results: evidence from two national field studies,(2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0274380

Provided by Public Library of Science

