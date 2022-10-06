Study: Web-based tools can help Great Lakes region plan for potential influx of climate-change migrants

The future of the earth (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022EF002942″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Map of social and natural risks in the Great Lakes region, using data from the FEMA National Risk Index ranks and the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index. Dark green represents high vulnerabilities in both the FEMA risk and the social vulnerability index. Gray indicates low vulnerabilities for both. Blue indicates high FEMA risk, while green indicates high social frailty index rank. Credit: The future of the earth (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022EF002942



Communities in the Great Lakes region must now begin planning for a future that may include “climate migrants” leaving increasingly frequent natural disasters in other parts of the country.

And easy-to-use web-based tools can be a central part of that planning process.

Those are the main messages of a commentary published online on October 6 in The future of the earth by a geographer from the University of Michigan and several colleagues. The authors develop web-based tools, such as interactive maps, that allow residents, city planners, engineers, researchers and policymakers to imagine different immigration scenarios.

The goal is to better prepare for the future while improving conditions for current residents of the Great Lakes region of eight states.

“While we don’t know if people will come, how many, who they are, and where to settle, it’s important for Great Lakes communities to prepare and plan for a possible future with new residents,” said Derek Van Berkel, assistant professor at the UM School for Environment and Sustainability and lead author of the commentary.

“This is necessary to avoid further negative impacts on current urban residents, who may already be living in conditions that are unequal, unjust and vulnerable to climate and environmental impact.”

Last year, the World Bank estimated that some 200 million people worldwide will migrate in the coming decades in response to stressors exacerbated by climate change. While climate-driven migration will no doubt be traumatic for the victims, a few American communities — including coastal Great Lakes cities like Duluth, Minnesota and Buffalo, New York — have openly questioned whether it could also be an opportunity.

Compared to the drought- and wildfire-stricken western United States, the hurricane-prone states in the Gulf of Mexico, and the east and west coasts exposed to sea-level rise, the Great Lakes region could fare relatively well in the face of a changing climate. climate – thanks in part to abundant freshwater and predicted milder winter temperatures in the future, Van Berkel and colleagues say.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Risk Index, most Great Lakes neighborhoods score well below the national risk average for exposure to 18 natural hazards, from avalanches to volcanic activity and wildfires.

<img src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/1665102126_607_Study-Web-based-tools-can-help-Great-Lakes-region-plan-for.jpg" alt="Onderzoek: webgebaseerde tools kunnen de regio van de Grote Meren helpen bij het plannen van een mogelijke toestroom van migranten die klimaatverandering ondergaan" title="Boven: de National Risk Index van de Federal Emergency Management Agency rangschikt de totale blootstelling van de gemeenschap aan 18 natuurlijke gevaren: lawine, overstromingen van de kust, koude golf, droogte, aardbeving, hagel, hittegolf, orkaan, ijsstorm, aardverschuiving, bliksem, overstromingen van rivieren, harde wind , tornado, tsunami, vulkanische activiteit, natuurbrand en winterweer. Volkstellingen in het gebied van de Grote Meren, dat grofweg als buurten kan worden omschreven, scoren ruim onder het nationale risicogemiddelde (blauwe lijn). Onder: Het rangschikkingssysteem van de Social Vulnerability Index van het Center for Disease Control and Prevention combineert 15 sociale factoren, waaronder armoede, gebrek aan toegang tot voertuigen en overvolle woningen, om de totale sociale kwetsbaarheid per volkstelling te beoordelen. Buurten in de regio van de Grote Meren liggen gemiddeld, met uitzondering van New York, onder het nationale gemiddelde van sociale kwetsbaarheid. Credit: The future of the earth (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022EF002942″/> Above: The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Risk Index ranks the community’s overall exposure to 18 natural hazards: avalanche, coastal flooding, cold wave, drought, earthquake, hail, heat wave, hurricane, ice storm, landslide, lightning, river flooding, high winds, tornadoes, tsunami, volcanic activity, wildfire and winter weather. Census records in the Great Lakes area, which can be roughly described as neighborhoods, score well below the national risk average (blue line). Bottom: The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Social Vulnerability Index ranking system combines 15 social factors, including poverty, lack of access to vehicles, and overcrowded housing, to rate overall social vulnerability by census. Neighborhoods in the Great Lakes region are on average, with the exception of New York, below the national average for social frailty. Credit: The future of the earth (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022EF002942



Most of the Great Lakes region (GLR) also ranks below the national “average of social frailty” for 15 social factors, including poverty, lack of vehicular access and overcrowded housing, evaluated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

“Given these seemingly favorable environmental and social conditions, the tantalizing possibility that the GLR may experience renewed population growth relative to other US regions has emerged as an important question that could critically influence how the GLR’s urban communities preparing and planning for the future,” the commentators said.

However, understanding how such population shifts might affect current residents is essential if the region is to avoid exacerbating existing inequalities and climate vulnerabilities, the authors say.

With support from GLISA, the Great Lakes Integrated Science and Assessment project, Van Berkel and colleagues are developing web-based tools — formally known as a public participatory GIS system — to help residents, planners and researchers visualize different immigration scenarios.

For example, they have combined the FEMA and CDC risk/vulnerability data into an interactive point-and-click regional map that allows users to zoom in on individual censuses. The web tools will be shared with the public by GLISA, a partnership between UM and Michigan State University, supported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“The public is becoming increasingly familiar with using this type of interactive data through navigation tools such as Google Maps,” said Van Berkel, co-principal investigator of the project. “We are leveraging this geo-literacy to broaden and increase participation in these priorities and planning activities.”

The existing inequalities and climate vulnerabilities mentioned in the commentary include things like aging and poorly maintained infrastructure in Great Lakes cities like Detroit, where increasingly frequent heavy rains can cause flooding and damage to the community. Likewise, the lack of sufficient urban cooling green space in some communities may amplify the summer heatwaves, which are expected to become more frequent in the Great Lakes area.

“In many cities, historical socioeconomic inequalities have increased the prevailing vulnerability to environmental hazards, as evidenced by Flint’s water pollution crisis,” the authors of the comments said.

“Without careful acknowledgment of how responses to migration could further exacerbate the inequality and climate vulnerabilities of urban communities in GLR, cities could become even further removed from realizing a sustainable and equitable future for both current residents and future immigrants,” they wrote. .

Report outlines growing climate change-related threats to the Great Lakes region

More information:

Derek Van Berkel et al, Planning for Climate Migration in Great Lake Legacy Cities, The future of the earth (2022). Derek Van Berkel et al, Planning for Climate Migration in Great Lake Legacy Cities,(2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022EF002942

Provided by Michigan State University

