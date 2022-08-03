Study: Therapy sessions may be key to drug-free treatment for chronic back pain

A new drug-free treatment that ‘retrains’ the brain may provide long-term relief from back pain, a study finds.

Patients reported significant improvements after the 12-week course, which consisted of one hour per week with a therapist.

dr. Neil O’Connell, who worked on the trial at Brunel University, London, said: “These results are promising.”

About 11 million people in the UK suffer from back pain, making it the leading cause of disability.

‘Sensorimotor retraining’ is changing the way people think about their condition so that they no longer see it as a defect or impediment to movement.

The course changes the way people process feelings from their backs – patients watch videos of others performing back movements before copying the movements themselves.

Researchers analyzed 276 patients with chronic low back pain, with half completing the course and the rest receiving “dummy treatments.”

After 26 weeks, 18.3 percent in the ‘real’ group met the criteria for ‘recovery’ compared to just 9.8 percent in the ‘sham’ group.

The therapy could be more widely available within six to nine months. The findings were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.