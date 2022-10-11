Study suggests shallow lakes in icy crust of Jupiter’s moon Europa could erupt

This color rendering of Jupiter’s moon Europa was captured by NASA’s Galileo spacecraft in the late 1990s. Scientists are studying processes that affect the moon’s surface as they prepare to explore the icy body. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SETI Institute



In the search for life beyond Earth, subterranean bodies of water in our outer solar system are some of the main targets. That’s why NASA sends the Europa Clipper spacecraft to Jupiter’s moon Europa: There is strong evidence that the moon harbors a global ocean beneath a thick ice crust that could potentially be habitable.

But scientists believe that the ocean is not the only water in Europe. Based on observations from NASA’s Galileo orbiter, they think there may be salty fluid reservoirs in the moon’s icy shell — some close to the ice’s surface and some many miles below.

The more scientists know about the water Europa may be holding, the more likely they will know where to look for it when NASA sends Europa Clipper in 2024 to conduct a detailed survey. The spacecraft will orbit Jupiter and use its array of advanced instruments to collect scientific data as it flies past the moon about 50 times.

Now research is helping scientists better understand what Europe’s underground lakes might look like and behave like. An important finding in a recently published article in The Planetary Science Magazine supports the long-standing idea that water could potentially erupt above the surface of Europa as plumes of vapor or as cryovolcanic activity (think flowing, muddy ice rather than molten lava).

The computer models in the article go further and show that if there are eruptions on Europa, they likely originate from shallow, broad lakes embedded in the ice and not from the global ocean far below.

“We’ve shown that plumes or cryolava flows could mean that there are shallow reservoirs of fluid, which Europa Clipper could detect,” said Elodie Lesage, Europa scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California and lead author of the study. “Our results provide new insights into how deep the water that causes surface activity, including plumes, may be. And the water must be shallow enough to be detected by multiple Europa Clipper instruments.”

This illustration shows a plume of water vapor that could potentially be ejected from the icy surface of Jupiter’s moon Europa. New research sheds light on what plumes, if any, could reveal over lakes that may be in the moon’s crust. Credit: NASA/ESA/K. Retherford/SWRIA



Different depths, different ice

Lesage’s computer modeling provides a blueprint for what scientists might find in the ice if they observed eruptions on the surface. According to her models, they would likely detect reservoirs relatively close to the surface, in the upper 4 to 8 kilometers of the crust, where the ice is coldest and most brittle.

That’s because the underground ice there won’t allow expansion: As the water pockets freeze and expand, they can break the surrounding ice and cause eruptions, much like a soda can explodes in a freezer. And water pockets that do burst through are likely to be wide and flat as pancakes.

Reservoirs deeper in the ice pack — with floors more than 5 miles (8 kilometers) below the crust — would push against the warmer ice around them as they expanded. That ice is soft enough to act as a cushion and absorb the pressure instead of cracking. Rather than acting like a soda can, these water bags would act more like a liquid-filled balloon, with the balloon simply stretching as the liquid in it freezes and expands.

Feel it first hand

Scientists on the Europa Clipper mission can use this research when the spacecraft arrives at Europe in 2030. For example, the radar instrument, called Radar for Europe Assessment and Sounding: Ocean to Near-surface (REASON), is one of the main instruments that will be used to search for water pockets in the ice.

“The new work shows that bodies of water in the shallow subsurface can be unstable if the stresses exceed the strength of the ice and can be associated with plumes rising above the surface,” said Don Blankenship of the University of Texas Institute for Geophysics. in Austin, Texas, who leads the radar instrument team. “That means REASON can see bodies of water in the same places you see plumes.”

Europa Clipper will carry other instruments that can test the theories of the new research. The scientific cameras will be able to capture high-resolution color and stereoscopic images of Europe; the thermal imager will use an infrared camera to map temperatures in Europe and find clues about geological activity, including cryovolcanism. When plumes erupt, they can be detected by the ultraviolet spectrograph, the instrument that analyzes ultraviolet light.

More information:

Elodie Lesage et al, Simulation of freezing of cryomagma reservoirs in viscoelastic ice shells, The Planetary Science Magazine (2022). Elodie Lesage et al, Simulation of freezing of cryomagma reservoirs in viscoelastic ice shells,(2022). DOI: 10.3847/PSJ/ac75bf