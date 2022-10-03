Study suggests La Niña winters could keep on coming

Geophysical Research Letters” width=”800″ height=”438″/> Sea surface temperature observations from 1979 to 2020 show that the Pacific Ocean’s surface has cooled from South America and warmed from Asia. This regional pattern is opposite to what is expected in the long term with global warming. A new study suggests that climate change could benefit La Niñas in the short term, although it is still expected to benefit El Niños in the long term. Credit: Wills et al/ Geophysical Survey Letters



Forecasters predict a “three-peat La Niña” this year. This will be the third winter in a row that the Pacific is in a La Niña cycle, something that has happened only twice before in records dating back to 1950.

New research led by the University of Washington offers a possible explanation. The study, recently published in Geophysical Survey Letterssuggests that short-term climate change favors La Niñas.

“The Pacific Ocean naturally shuttles between El Niño and La Niña, but our work suggests that climate change is currently weighing the dice toward La Niña,” said lead author Robert Jnglin Wills, a UW research scientist in atmospheric sciences. “At some point, we expect that anthropogenic or man-made influences will reverse these trends and allow El Niño to prevail.”

Scientists hope to predict the direction of these El Niño-like or La Niña-like climate trends in the longer term to protect human lives and property.

“This is an important question in the next century for regions heavily affected by El Niño, including western North America, South America, East and Southeast Asia and Australia,” Wills said.

El Niño and La Niña events have far-reaching consequences, affecting patterns of rainfall, flooding and drought around the Pacific Rim. Winter in La Niña tends to be cooler and wetter in the Pacific Northwest and hotter and drier in the US Southwest. Other global effects include drier conditions in East Africa and rainier weather in Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Knowing what to expect in the future helps communities prepare for possible weather in the coming season and years to come.

Global warming is widely expected to benefit El Niños. The reason is that the cold, deep water that rises to the sea surface off the coast of South America will meet warmer air. Anyone who sweats knows that evaporation has a cooling effect, so the colder ocean off South America, which evaporates less, will warm up faster than the warmer ocean off Asia. This reduces the temperature difference across the tropical Pacific Ocean and eases the surface winds that blow towards Indonesia, the same as during El Niño. Previous climate records confirm that the climate was more El Niño-like during warmer periods.

But as Earth’s atmosphere has warmed in recent decades, the new study shows a surprising trend in the tropical ocean. The authors looked at ocean surface temperatures recorded by measurements on ships and ocean buoys from 1979 to 2000. The Pacific Ocean off South America has actually cooled slightly, along with ocean areas further south. Meanwhile, the western Pacific and nearby eastern Indian Ocean have warmed more than elsewhere. Neither phenomenon can be explained by the natural cycles simulated by climate models. This suggests that a process lacking in current models may be responsible for this.

The result of these changes on either side of the tropical Pacific is that the temperature difference between the eastern and western Pacific has increased, surface winds blowing toward Indonesia have increased, and people are experiencing conditions typical of La Niña winters. The study focuses on temperature patterns at the surface of the ocean. Thirty years of data is too short to study the frequency of El Niño and La Niña events.

“The climate models are still getting reasonable answers for average warming, but there’s something about the regional variation, the spatial pattern of warming in the tropical oceans, that’s not right,” Wills said.

The researchers aren’t sure why this pattern occurs. Their current work is exploring tropical climate processes and possible connections to the ocean around Antarctica. Once they know what is responsible, they may be able to predict when it will eventually switch to El Niños.

“If it turns out to be natural long-term cycles, then maybe we can expect it to change in the next five to ten years, but if it’s a long-term trend because of some processes that are not well represented in the climate models, then it would be longer. Some mechanisms have a switchover that would take place over the next few decades, but others could take a century or more,” Wills said.

The study was conducted before this year’s potential triple La Niña was announced. But Wills is cautious about declaring victory.

“These changes from year to year are very unpredictable and it’s important not to get too tied down to an individual year — it doesn’t add much statistical weight,” Wills said. “But I think it’s something we need to pay attention to in the coming years.”

Co-authors of the study are Kyle Armor and David Battisti of the UW; Yue Dong, a postdoctoral researcher at the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, who did the work as part of her UW doctoral research; and Cristian Proistosescu at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

More information:

Robert CJ Wills et al., Systematic climate model anomalies in the large-scale patterns of recent sea-surface temperature and sea-level pressure change, Geophysical Survey Letters (2022). Robert CJ Wills et al., Systematic climate model anomalies in the large-scale patterns of recent sea-surface temperature and sea-level pressure change,(2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022GL100011

Provided by the University of Washington

