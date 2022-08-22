Study suggests humble minnow can tolerate the heat

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Humans are not the only ones suffering from unprecedented heat waves in a warming climate. Think of the humble whitefish. These tiny fish are the single most important foundation of the food chain in many freshwater ecosystems. And like all fish, minnows adapt their body temperature to their environment. If climate change turns up the heat, can minnows cook?

A new study from the University of Illinois shows that the fathead minnow, a ubiquitous prey fish in North American streams, can handle simulated heat waves with surprisingly few nasty side effects.

“Thickhead minnows are very common in North America and they are prime prey for many charismatic anglers they care about. So learning in this study how they deal with heat waves will give us great insights into the potential fate of freshwater food webs. change under climate,” said Cory Suski, professor in U of I’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences and co-author of the study.

Suski says few researchers focus specifically on the effects of heat waves. Instead, they can model an organism’s heat tolerance at 2 or 3 degrees Celsius above current average temperatures, the expected long-term increase under some climate scenarios. But it’s the short-lived temperature spikes — 5 to 10 degrees above average — that really test a creature’s physiological strength.

PhD student Qihong Dai used temperatures recorded in agricultural flows during normal summer temperatures and heat waves to test the physiological responses of minnows in the lab. He acclimated the fish in lab tanks at 25 degrees before quickly raising the water temperature to 32 or 34 degrees. After an hour he brought the temperature back to 25 degrees.

When simulating a single, short-lived heat wave, he left it at that. But Dai also simulated repeated heat waves — one hour at 32 or 34 degrees three days in a row — and prolonged heat waves, with the water temperature remaining high for 48 hours.

“After our simulated heat waves, we tested enzymes that reflect the minnows’ ability to perform aerobic and anaerobic activities. We were also able to test changes in their metabolism during heat waves,” says Dai. “After all three heat wave simulations, most minnows quickly returned to normal physiological function when we cooled the water again.”

The researchers also tested the minnows’ “critical thermal maximum” after each heat wave simulation and compared them to fish that had not been exposed to heat waves. In these tests, fish are subjected to slowly rising temperatures until they start to behave a bit “blurry and wobbly,” in Suski’s words. Then they are safely returned to cooler temperatures where they will function normally again.

Surprisingly, exposure to heat waves actually made minnows able to withstand higher temperatures in the critical thermal maximum test. But that cost some fish.

“The heat wave didn’t affect their ability to swim or do their jobs. In fact, they could handle higher temperatures after the heat waves, but some became more susceptible to oxidative stress. That could lead to long-term tissue breakdown from free radical damage and others.” physiological problems,” Suski says.

Despite the cost, most minnows seemed to come out stronger on the other side of the simulated heat waves, at least in the short term.

“We are surprised but also excited to see how minnows can be so resilient to Midwestern heat waves,” Dai says.

The study is published in Freshwater Biology.

